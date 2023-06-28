Watch: England cricketer Jonny Bairstow removes Just Stop Oil protestor from pitch

English cricketer Jonny Bairstow was having none of Just Stop Oil’s antics as he physically removed a protestor from the field of play on Wednesday.

Just minutes into the second test against Australia at Lords, two members of the climate campaign group ran onto the pitch in a bid to disrupt the game.

Videos show a plume of Just Stop Oil’s trademark orange powder emerging, before Bairstow took matters into his own hands.

The wicketkeeper batsman picked up the Just Stop Oil member and carried them to the boundary, before he nipped to the changing room briefly to change his shirt.

The Yorkshireman then returned to the pitch to a round of applause from the Lord’s crowd.

A brief delay at Lord's due to protestors invading the pitch, but they're swiftly dealt with – with Jonny Bairstow helping remove one of them from the field. pic.twitter.com/xkp315Y9I2 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 28, 2023

As for the powder – it was swiftly blown away by ground staff and play resumed after just a few minutes.

There had been speculation in the run up to the Ashes that a Just Stop Oil stunt was likely, with other sporting events previously targeted.

Australia holds a 1-0 lead in the series after they beat England by two wickets in the first test at Edgbaston.

© Kieran McManus/Shutterstock

Cricket fans on social media were quick to praise Bairstow for his no nonsense approach.

One Twitter use said: “Jonny Bairstow carrying off a Just Stop Oil protestor like he’s putting the ironing board away.”

Another said: “Dear Met Police – please take note from Jonny Bairstow.”

Indian cricketing legend Ravi Ashwin joked “Good start to the 2nd test. Bairstow has done some heavy lifting already.”

A Just Stop Oil spokesperson said: “Cricket is an important part of our national heritage, but how can we enjoy England vs Australia when much of the cricketing world is becoming unfit for humans to live in? We can no longer afford to distract ourselves when the sports we play, the food we eat, and the culture we cherish is at risk.”

“It’s time for cricket lovers and all those who understand the severity of this situation, to get onto the streets and demand action from this illegitimate, criminal government. When our children ask us ‘what did we do’ to avert this crisis, we better have a good answer.”