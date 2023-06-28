Watch: England cricketer Jonny Bairstow removes Just Stop Oil protestor from pitch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Watch: England cricketer Jonny Bairstow removes Just Stop Oil protestor from pitch

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
28/06/2023, 11:31 am Updated: 28/06/2023, 11:44 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Matt Impey/Shutterstockjust stop oil bairstow
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Impey/Shutterstock (13988100h) A Just Stop Oil protestor is removed from the pitch by England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow England v Australia, Cricket, 2nd Ashes Test Match, Day 1, Lord's Cricket Ground, St.Johns Wood, London, UK - 28/06/20232

English cricketer Jonny Bairstow was having none of Just Stop Oil’s antics as he physically removed a protestor from the field of play on Wednesday.

Just minutes into the second test against Australia at Lords, two members of the climate campaign group ran onto the pitch in a bid to disrupt the game.

Videos show a plume of Just Stop Oil’s trademark orange powder emerging, before Bairstow took matters into his own hands.

The wicketkeeper batsman picked up the Just Stop Oil member and carried them to the boundary, before he nipped to the changing room briefly to change his shirt.

The Yorkshireman then returned to the pitch to a round of applause from the Lord’s crowd.

As for the powder – it was swiftly blown away by ground staff and play resumed after just a few minutes.

There had been speculation in the run up to the Ashes that a Just Stop Oil stunt was likely, with other sporting events previously targeted.

Australia holds a 1-0 lead in the series after they beat England by two wickets in the first test at Edgbaston.

© Kieran McManus/Shutterstock
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Kieran McManus/Shutterstock (13984807m)<br />Jonny Bairstow of England carries off a Just Stop Oil protestor who has run onto the pitch (centre)<br />England v Australia, The Ashes, 2nd Test, Day One, LV= Insurance Men’s Ashes Series, Cricket, Lords, London, UK – 28 Jun 2023

Cricket fans on social media were quick to praise Bairstow for his no nonsense approach.

One Twitter use said: “Jonny Bairstow carrying off a Just Stop Oil protestor like he’s putting the ironing board away.”

Another said: “Dear Met Police – please take note from Jonny Bairstow.”

Indian cricketing legend Ravi Ashwin joked “Good start to the 2nd test. Bairstow has done some heavy lifting already.”

A Just Stop Oil spokesperson said: “Cricket is an important part of our national heritage, but how can we enjoy England vs Australia when much of the cricketing world is becoming unfit for humans to live in? We can no longer afford to distract ourselves when the sports we play, the food we eat, and the culture we cherish is at risk.”

“It’s time for cricket lovers and all those who understand the severity of this situation, to get onto the streets and demand action from this illegitimate, criminal government. When our children ask us ‘what did we do’ to avert this crisis, we better have a good answer.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts