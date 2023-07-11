Rising ‘anti-ESG’ sentiment in US is impacting funds, HSBC says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Rising ‘anti-ESG’ sentiment in US is impacting funds, HSBC says

By Bloomberg
11/07/2023, 7:30 am
© Photographer: Chip Somodevilla/GESG HSBC
OAKLAND, MARYLAND - AUGUST 23: A turbine from the Roth Rock wind farm spins on the spine of Backbone Mountain behind the Mettiki Coal processing plant on August 23, 2022 in Oakland, Maryland. The 50,000 kilowatt Roth Rock project has 20 Nordex N90/2500 turbines and has been operating since 2011. Once Maryland?s largest coal mine, the Mettiki pulled a total of 55 million short tons from the Upper Freeport seam in Garrett County?s southwestern corner between 1983 and 2006, when the mine was closed. Today, the former mine site still washes, separates and processes coal from nearby mines. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The backlash against investing strategies that factor in environmental, social and governance issues is rising in the US and is impacting the way managers are thinking about integrating such considerations into their funds, according to a survey by HSBC Holdings.

The London-based lender polled 310 professionals across the globe in roles related to ESG decision making from May 31, 2023 to June 24, 2023. These respondents represented $8.9 trillion in assets under management across 292 institutions, HSBC’s global research team led by Wai-Shin Chan and Anushua Chowdhury wrote in a note published this month.

“There is undoubtedly a rise in anti-ESG sentiment in the US,” wrote the analysts. “In our view, this falls along mostly political lines and is isolated to the US.”

The effects of the pushback are evident in the US. For example, in North America, there has been a decline in those saying that sustainability is a fund objective. Nearly a quarter of respondents in North America this year said sustainability is a primary or secondary objective, compared to 37% who said the same last year.

Additionally, about 44% of North American respondents also said that their reasons for having an ESG strategy have become weaker over the past twelve months, the survey found.

Political Backlash

In the fixed income market, there is a notable shift in the way investors are integrating ESG considerations into their portfolios, according to the survey. The proportion of respondents citing use of ESG integration and labeled bonds increased “quite sharply” compared to last year’s survey and the long-term trend.

“Both negative screening and use of ESG ratings declined as the primary method of implementing ESG, indicating, in our view, further progress on the part of investors to developing more bespoke forms of ESG analysis,” wrote the analysts.

However, backlash and scrutiny is hurting US sales of bonds designed to help companies do good as pressure from investors and Republican politicians mounts.

The acronym ESG was coined almost two decades ago with the idea that investors should take into account environmental, social and governance risks in their financial calculations. But Republicans in recent years have blasted ESG financial practices and increased their scrutiny of what they call “woke capitalism.”

One of their main complaints is that environmental, social and governance investing is part of a broader Democratic effort to prioritize climate change and other societal issues to the detriment of the fossil-fuel industry.

HSBC’s ESG survey attempts to understand where investors are now on specific ESG issues, where the momentum is and what the future intentions are, according to the analysts.

