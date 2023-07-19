‘Alarm bells ringing’ for union as consortium claims 80% ownership of National Gas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

‘Alarm bells ringing’ for union as consortium claims 80% ownership of National Gas

By Ryan Duff
19/07/2023, 12:43 pm
© Supplied by Bloombergnational gas infastructure
LNG infrastructure

A consortium led by Macquarie Asset Management has signed a deal with National Grid to take on a further 20% of National Gas in a move that is leaving “alarm bells ringing” at GMB Union.

The deal takes the consortium’s ownership of National Gas to 80% which is on equivalent financial terms to the original 60 per cent acquisition, which was completed in January 2023.

The energy union has said the Australian firm, Macquarie, has a “stranglehold” on gas transmission following the deal.

Despite the “alarm bells ringing” at GMB, Martin Bradley, European head of infrastructure for Macquarie Asset Management, said: “This additional investment underlines our commitment to National Gas and the critical role it plays in the UK’s energy system.”

Mr Bradley adds that the consortium looks to “acquire the Remaining Interest in due course.”

The Consortium has now entered into a new option agreement with National Grid for the potential acquisition of the remaining 20% of shares in National Gas and has the option, exercisable between 1 May 2024 and 31 July 2024, to acquire all or part of the Remaining Interest.

Gary Carter, GMB national officer, said: “Macquarie’s stranglehold on gas transmission and distribution should send alarm bells ringing.

“Leaving the nation’s gas assets in the hands of Australian-owned private equity is disastrous for energy security, consumers or employees

However, Mr Bradley says: “This additional investment underlines our commitment to National Gas and the critical role it plays in the UK’s energy system.

“We have been working closely with the National Gas team since January as they have continued to meet the energy needs of millions of households and businesses.

National Gas operates the UK’s 7,600-kilometre national transmission system, transporting the gas needed to heat homes and power industry and electricity generation.

National Gas also provides maintenance and management services for over 7 million domestic, industrial and commercial gas meters across the UK.

The union national officer also addresses concerns with previous ventures Macquarie has had in the UK.

Mr Carter commented: “Macquarie left Thames Water with massive debts that brought it to the edge of collapse.

He added: “The UK’s energy and water companies are not safe under the stewardship of private equity which only sees the UK’s assets as a cash cow for foreign shareholders.”

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts