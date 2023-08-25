EnQuest and BW Offshore secure multi-million pound loans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

EnQuest and BW Offshore secure multi-million pound loans

By Hamish Penman
25/08/2023, 3:47 pm Updated: 25/08/2023, 3:48 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
EnQuest BW Offshore loans
BW Offshore successfully refinanced its existing loan for the Catcher FPSO (pictured).

Oil firm EnQuest and vessel owner BW Offshore have both secured multi-million pound loans to finance ongoing operations.

London-listed operator EnQuest (LON: ENQ) used the announcement of a new £120 million facility on Friday to have a dig at the North Sea windfall tax.

Meanwhile BW Offshore confirmed the signing of a new £158m three-and-a-half-year facility as part of a refinancing of an existing deal for the Catcher FPSO.

The two announcements come on the same day government ministers were due to meet with leading banks to convince them to free up funds for the oil and gas industry.

According to reports, the charm offensive was designed to reverse the flight of capital from the sector, which has had its balance dented by Westminster’s energy profits levy (EPL), or windfall tax.

BW Offshore loan

In an update issued on Friday afternoon, BW Offshore said it is “pleased to announce the signing of a new $200 million three-and-a-half-year facility, successfully refinancing its existing senior secured credit facility for the Catcher FPSO”.

© BW Offshore
BW Offshore workers

“The new facility is priced at a margin of 225 basis points above USD SOFR and is provided by a consortium of seven international banks,” it added.

Situated around 110 miles from Aberdeen, the Harbour Energy-operated Catcher field is comprised of a combination of production and water injection wells tied back to the namesake FPSO.

The vessel is owned and operated by BW Offshore.

EnQuest loan

Separately EnQuest said on Friday it had agreed a “term loan facility of up to $150m, maturing in July 2027”.

It will “rank junior to the group’s existing $500m reserve based lending facility” – to date just $240m of the RBL facility had been drawn.

The cash will be “used for general corporate purposes” and is “expected to provide an additional source of liquidity in advance of the October settlement of the 7% GBP retail bond”.

© Supplied by EnQuest
An EnQuest worker offshore

EnQuest expects to satisfy all conditions and complete the loan within 30 days from signing.

Commenting on this agreement, EnQuest’s chief financial officer, Salman Malik, said: “We continue to de-lever our balance sheet and optimise our capital structure in response to the impact of the Energy Profits Levy on available borrowing capacity under the RBL.

“We are pleased to have secured this source of financing to extend our debt maturities and build optionality within the balance sheet as we look to support accretive growth opportunities. We thank our lending syndicate for their enhanced support.”

