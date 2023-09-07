UK-based technology is making waves across the Atlantic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

UK-based technology is making waves across the Atlantic

By Ryan Duff
07/09/2023, 7:00 am
Viper has an impressive track record of customer success across six continents.

UK-based DaaS model Viper Innovations is continuing to strengthen its position as a technology leader in the global subsea oil and gas industry with the announcement of its new US-based corporation.

Following the international success of Viper’s award-winning products and services over the last decade, the company’s unique technology is widely recognised as an essential subsea tool.

Viper’s innovative V-LIM and V-LIFE solutions for low insulation resistance (IR) have shown proven results within the industry since 2012.

With an impressive track record of customer success across six continents, the company helps operators to maximise the operational life of mission-critical controls and electrical distribution equipment.

Following a large amount of interest and requests for the technology from operators across the Atlantic, Viper has applied its successful model to the US market and recently appointed Jamie Carrig as President of Viper Innovations Incorporated.

The Gulf of Mexico, in particular, has seen significant investment in new infrastructure, including projects in the deep waters of the outer continental shelf (OCS) and high-pressure and/or high-temperature (HPHT) environments.

These challenging operating conditions create an increased need for more complex and resilient subsea infrastructure and in turn, more intelligent technology to monitor and mitigate against critical failures.

In a recent installation in the Gulf of Mexico for a major operator, Viper’s insulation resistance recovery (IR) software, V-LIFE, was used to avoid a threat to the continued production of a subsea production control system, resulting in an IR increase of 200 times within a week.

The channel continues to show strong and consistent IR results; providing optimum operational levels and avoiding the need for costly subsea repair or replacement.

The adoption of Viper’s technology in the Gulf of Mexico will create opportunities to support more operators in applications where V-LIM and V-LIFE can help recover the electrical integrity of subsea circuits suffering from low insulation resistance.

These faults often lead to loss of power or communications to subsea equipment and have the potential to halt production from subsea wells.

Edward Davies, Managing Director of Viper Innovations, commented: “Viper’s continued success across the globe underlines the ever-growing need for our customers to use technologies such as V-LIFE as part of their critical ‘tool kit’ of solutions, helping to mitigate against the loss of production and costly subsea interventions.”

To find out more about how Viper Innovations can support your asset management strategy, visit www.viperinnovations.com

