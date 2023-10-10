Shell Lubricants acquires UK fluids maker in power play

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Shell Lubricants acquires UK fluids maker in power play

By Andrew Dykes
10/10/2023, 3:10 pm
© Supplied by ShellShell Indian energy company

Shell’s UK arm has acquired two fluid manufacturing brands in a bid to expand its offering to the renewable electricity, battery and electric vehicle sectors.

Shell (LON:SHEL) announced the acquisition of the MIDEL and MIVOLT product ranges from Manchester-based M&I Materials, with a view to incorporating them within its Shell Lubricants business.

The former manufactures a range of natural and synthetic ester fluids – an alternative to conventional transformer oils – used for power distribution, offshore wind farms, utilities and traction power systems.

Meanwhile, MIVOLT’s ester-based immersion cooling fluids are used in the development of thermally efficient electric vehicle batteries, battery energy storage systems and data centres.

Shell said the addition of the brands would complement its “differentiated position” in transformer oils, and would support its Powering Progress strategy which sees it work with customers and across sectors to accelerate the transition to net-zero emissions.

The deal will see current product owner M&I Materials Ltd carve out the MIDEL and MIVOLT businesses into M&I Materials Development Ltd, which Shell will then acquire in full, with completion eyed for Q4 this year.

M&I Materials Ltd will continue to operate its other business lines.

M&I Materials Ltd chairman, Colin Salt said: “Ester fluid manufacturing has been a huge part of M&I Materials Ltd for over 45 years and a source of pride for everyone involved in developing this technology which customers in many markets worldwide have come to specify and trust.

“We want to see the growth potential for both MIDEL and MIVOLT realised and we believe Shell is uniquely positioned to take them forward and on to their next stage of development.”

Celebrating the acquisition in a LinkedIn post, Shell UK chairman David Bunch hailed the products as “key technology that operates in some of the harshest conditions.”

“I’m delighted that Shell UK will acquire Midel and Mivolt, to broaden our range of lubricants that specialise in these applications and keep those turbines turning,” he added.

Shell executive vice president for global lubricants, Jason Wong said: “The addition of the MIDEL and MIVOLT premium product ranges to our portfolio acknowledges the growing ester fluid market and will help Shell Lubricants meet customer needs in the renewables and power sectors.

“Most importantly, we expect the outstanding technical knowledge and application expertise of their people will add huge value to Shell Lubricants.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts