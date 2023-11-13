Harnessing the Power of Digital Twins for Decommissioning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Harnessing the Power of Digital Twins for Decommissioning

13/11/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by eservTo go with story by eserv. Harnessing the Power of Digital Twins for Decommissioning Picture shows; eserv website. N/A. Supplied by eserv Date; 20/02/2023
As oil and gas fields mature, optimising decommissioning projects through new processes and technology, has become a key industry focus.

Decommissioning is a complex and expensive task and due to the cost-restrictive nature of the projects and cannot be undertaken in the same way as a development project. eserv’s AS-TEG™ decommissioning module is emerging as a game changing tool to navigate these challenges efficiently.

Simon Patterson, Business Development Director at eserv, the leading digital twin provider, explains: “AS-TEG™ is a virtual replica of a physical asset. It is not a static 3D model; it is a dynamic representation that integrates 2D drawings and 3D spatial data at unmatched speeds and simplicity. By harnessing the power of AS-TEG™, the oil and gas industry has found innovative ways to optimise operations, reduce costs, and enhance safety across the entire lifecycle of offshore assets.”

“AS-TEG™ decommissioning module has not only been configured specifically for decommissioning projects but also for the specific workflows preferred by our clients. AS-TEG ™ is fully customisable and engineered with unique features specifically optimised for decommissioning operations. With AS-TEG ™, you are not just adopting digital twin technology; you are investing in a specialised tool designed for the unique challenges of decommissioning.”

The deployment of AS-TEG™ for decommissioning oil and gas platforms leverages the vast reservoir of experience and information accumulated during the operational life of these assets. It also helps transfer knowledge from experienced personnel to the next generation, ensuring that valuable insights and expertise are not lost. Here’s how AS-TEG™ is making a difference:

1. Empowering Informed Decisions: AS-TEG™ collects and integrates data from various sources, including third-party software, to create highly detailed and accurate 3D layers of intelligence of as-built offshore platforms. These models serve as a virtual representation of the physical asset, allowing engineers and decision-makers to make more accurate and cost-effective decisions throughout the decommissioning process.

2. Reduced Downtime and Cost Control: AS-TEG™ significantly reduces engineering downtime by facilitating remote monitoring and control, improving project cost control, and ensuring that decommissioning projects stay on schedule.

3. Safety Enhancement: Safety is paramount in decommissioning, and AS-TEG™ reduces the need for in-person site surveys, minimising the risks associated with on-site inspections and improving overall safety.

4. Walk the lines: AS-TEG™ streamlines and simplifies engineering workflows through customisable 3D tagging and dashboard systems. Engineers can easily identify and annotate high and low points and collaborate instantly with colleagues, making the planning and execution of decommissioning projects more efficient.

Patterson emphasises the transformative potential of AS-TEG™ in decommissioning, saying, “AS-TEG™ is key to unlocking the future of decommissioning in the oil and gas industry. Traditionally, ensuring that no hydrocarbons leak into the environment during pipework removal required extensive on-site line walks, manual diagram marking, and lengthy testing procedures, often spanning six months.

AS-TEG™ goes beyond conventional solutions with its revolutionary Engineer Down Clean (EDC) tool users can remotely perform system “line walks” before cutting and removal, significantly expediting the process. Pre-populated system data simplifies the tagging of critical high and low points, with actions documented for subsequent construction activities. A user-friendly traffic light system efficiently manages these actions. This innovation has substantially reduced the on-site personnel requirement and established clear reference points for collaborative action management.”

“For example, a major North Sea operator approached us to consolidate disparate data sources and implement a workflow for their decommissioning activities on two offshore oil rigs. Their goal was to understand the location of pipework high and low points and potential areas for trapped fumes while also developing a cost-efficient solution to streamline decommissioning engineering activities.

Our AS-TEG™ platform consolidated and contextualised the historical data from multiple vendors, providing a comprehensive digital twin of both assets, helping the client and third-party vendors to remotely identify high and low points, plus determine where drains and vents were required. Removing the requirement for in-person site visits resulted in significant savings in survey costs alone and streamlined several of our client’s workflows. AS-TEG™ also provided advanced 3D visualisation capabilities to help users make factual-based decisions, not assumption-based decisions.”

Dan Millard, CEO of eserv summarises, “AS-TEG™ has enabled a capability that is revolutionising the execution of decommissioning projects, harnessing the wealth of experience and information gained throughout the assets’ operational lifecycles, and unlocking new levels of efficiency to enable cost-effective, safe, and environmentally responsible decommissioning. As the industry continues to adapt and innovate, AS-TEG™ will play an increasingly vital role in shaping the future of decommissioning processes, ultimately contributing to a more sustainable energy sector.”

