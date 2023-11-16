OPEC seeks to expand legal team for energy transition challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

OPEC seeks to expand legal team for energy transition challenge

By Bloomberg
16/11/2023, 2:58 pm
© BloombergOPEC+ oil supply cuts
An OPEC sign hangs outside the OPEC Secretariat ahead of the 171st Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meeting in Vienna, Austria, on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016. Photographer: Akos Stiller/Bloomberg

OPEC is seeking to expand its legal team as the oil producer group prepares for challenges posed by the global shift away from fossil fuels.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries wants to hire a new senior legal adviser as well as a legal specialist, according to postings on the Vienna-based group’s website.

The oil industry has faced criticism from clean energy advocates, activists and pro-green politicians as governments try to pivot away from dirty fuels to avert catastrophic climate change. Even as the world doubles down on clean energy, OPEC sees oil demand rising through to the middle of the century.

The appointments are for “matters related to international law and energy transition law” as the organization seeks a “balanced legal approach” to issues such as climate, OPEC General Counsel Leonardo Sempertegui said in a post on LinkedIn.

Led by Saudi Arabia, OPEC has faced legal dangers before, such as the long-contemplated US legislation “No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels Act” — also known as NOPEC — which would would enable the government to sue OPEC members for manipulating the energy market.

Various versions of the bill have been introduced several times over the past two decades without ever being enacted.

The 13-member group plans to have a major presence at the United Nations’ flagship climate event for the first time ever, hosting a pavilion at the COP28 talks that start in Dubai at the end of November.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts