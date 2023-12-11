Green hydrogen supremo calls for fossil fuel execs’ “heads on spikes”

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Green hydrogen supremo calls for fossil fuel execs’ “heads on spikes”

Forrest said hydrocarbon executives at COP28 talking up production "must think you have blood on your hands". The Fortescue head was talking on Perth's 6PR station.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
11/12/2023, 11:37 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© BloombergAndrew Forrest Photographer: Ore Huiying/Bloomberg
Andrew Forrest Photographer: Ore Huiying/Bloomberg

Heads of fossil fuel companies deserve to have their “heads on spikes” green hydrogen supremo, and head of Fortescue, Andrew Forrest has said.

Forrest said hydrocarbon executives at COP28 talking up production “must think you have blood on your hands”. The Fortescue head was talking on Perth’s 6PR station.

Forrest said Woodside Energy CEO Meg O’Neill was “trained by the biggest liar we’ve seen on climate change in the last 40 years, that’s ExxonMobil. She’s been parachuted in her, bringing in all ExxonMobil’s ways, and I’m simply saying can we look at the fact that Meg is driving an agenda to get carbon bombs going as quickly as possible.”

O’Neill has been “peddling poison”, Forrest said. “Stop producing energy which is poison and start producing energy that can do no harm. You can do it.”

A Woodside representative told WA Today that Forrest’s comments had set “a terrible example for public debate and should be condemned”.

Forrest also questioned the amount of tax paid by oil and gas companies. “Look at how much tax you’ve paid, bugger all mate.”

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) was another area that Forrest came out against. The process of capturing CO2 has been “failing dismally for 50 years”, he said. “It just continues to fail and fail and fail.”

While Forrest was critical of Woodside’s head, he took a more lenient stance on Adnoc head Sultan Al Jaber’s comments on climate change. Al Jaber “probably regrets not thinking that remark through”, Forrest said. “I was disappointed when I heard that, I thought that’s not the bloke I know.”

No port in a storm

The dual-fuelled Fortescue Green Pioneer arrived in Dubai, for COP28, on December 5. Most ports have not approved green ammonia as a fuel, so the ship was unable to use this.

Fortescue said Singapore is “ammonia capable”. When the Green Pioneer returns it will complete commissioning and become able to use ammonia as a fuel.

“Now it is up to the world’s ports to insist that their logistics do not harbour those who seek to hide from their responsibility to turn away from pollution,” Forrest said.

