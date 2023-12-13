Stronger COP28 text stops short of calling for phasing out of fossil fuels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Stronger COP28 text stops short of calling for phasing out of fossil fuels

By Energy Reporter
13/12/2023, 7:08 am
© Xinhua/Shutterstock Expo City, the venue for COP28, or the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, in Dubai.
The proposed final agreement from the UN Cop28 Climate Summit in Dubai calls for the world to wean itself off planet-warming fossil fuels, but it stops short of calling for them to be phased out.

More than 100 countries had called for that to be included in the final text after an initial draft was released.

Instead, the text issued on Wednesday calls for “transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner, accelerating action in this critical decade”.

The transition would be in a way that gets the world to net zero greenhouse gas emissions in 2050 and follows the dictates of climate science.

It projects a peak in carbon pollution by 2025 to reach its agreed upon threshold, but gives wiggle room to nations like China to peak later.

Intensive talks went well into the small hours of Wednesday morning after the conference presidency’s initial document angered many countries by avoiding decisive calls for action on curbing warming.

The third version presented in about two weeks does not feature the word “oil” anywhere in the 21-page document and mentions “fossil fuels” twice.

The aim of the global stocktake is to help nations align their national climate plans with the 2015 Paris agreement that calls to limit warming to 1.5C with Earth on its way to smashing the record for the hottest year.

Countries will discuss the text produced by Cop28 president Sultan al-Jaber and his team on Wednesday in a session that could lead to its adoption or could send negotiators back for more work.

Any deal must be agreed by all 198 countries.

Some of the language in previous versions that most upset nations calling for dramatic action to address climate change was altered.

Actions previously presented as an optional “could” changed to a bit more directing “calls on parties to”.

Union of Concerned Scientists climate and energy policy director Rachel Cleetus said it was “definitely an improvement” over earlier versions that environmental advocacy groups like hers criticised.

UN Foundation senior adaptation adviser Cristina Rumbaitis del Rio said: “Overall, I think this is a stronger text than the prior versions we have seen.

“But it falls short in mobilising the financing needed to meet those targets.”

Emilie Beauchamp of the International Institute for Sustainable Development said: “If we can’t agree on a strong signal on adaptation, where do we go from here?… adaptation has been relegated to the broom closet of these negotiations.”

Other documents presented on Wednesday addressed the sticky issues of money to help poorer nations adapt to global warming and emit less carbon, as well as how countries should adapt to a warming climate.

The annual conference was supposed to end on Tuesday but negotiators remained in closed meetings as they reworked the cornerstone document that flopped a day earlier.

