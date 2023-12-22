Shell extends job cuts as CEO seeks to trim costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shell extends job cuts as CEO seeks to trim costs

When asked by Energy Voice Shell could not confirm what role it would be cutting or where the cut jobs will be from.
By Bloomberg
22/12/2023, 7:24 am Updated: 22/12/2023, 8:59 am
© BloombergShell climate action
Shell CEO Wael Sawan speaking at ADIPEC on Mon, Oct 2.

Shell (LON:SHEL) has begun cutting jobs beyond previously announced reductions in its low-carbon division as Chief Executive Officer Wael Sawan seeks to trim costs and be more competitive with US rivals, people familiar with the matter said.

Roles are being eliminated on a division-by-division basis, with those affected offered options including redundancy packages or applying for jobs elsewhere in the company, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing non-public information.

Shell declined to comment on the number of jobs involved. The company laid out a plan to investors in June to reduce “structural costs” by as much as $3 billion by the end of 2025.

“Achieving those reductions will require portfolio high grading, new efficiencies and a leaner overall organization,” Shell said in an email Thursday. “While no formal targets exist, we will continuously look to right-size the activities that deliver the most value.”

Sawan pledged to be “ruthless” in improving Shell’s performance after taking the CEO job earlier this year. The former divisional natural gas chief is making a concerted effort to close the stock’s valuation gap with US rivals Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. by selling assets and reducing low-return investments, including some in clean energy.

Shell employed about 93,000 globally on a full and part-time basis at the end of 2022, more than double that of Chevron, despite the US company having a market value 34% higher. In October, Shell said 200 positions in its Low Carbon Solutions unit would be cut in 2024, about 15% of the total.

Big Oil executives are cautious about the future despite reaping record 2022 profits in the wake of the worldwide disruptions triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Uncertainty over long-term fossil-fuel consumption and investor demands for dividends and stock buybacks are prompting Western oil explorers to be more disciplined with spending.

Chevron, which agreed to buy Hess Corp. in October, recently instructed staff to “do better” in 2024 after failing to deliver on some key performance metrics. Exxon has reduced headcount 17% since 2019 and earlier this month announced a plan to save $6 billion in structural costs by 2027.

