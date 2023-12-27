OPEC nations affirm commitment after Angola exits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

OPEC nations affirm commitment after Angola exits

By Bloomberg
27/12/2023, 7:56 am
© BloombergOPEC
A logo outside OPEC headquarters in Vienna.

OPEC nations Iraq, Nigeria and the Republic of Congo affirmed their commitment to the oil-producer group following the exit of Angola last week.

“We reiterate our firm support for unity and cohesion at the heart of OPEC and OPEC+,” Congo’s Minister of Hydrocarbons, Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua, said in a statement. “Each member, whether African or not, plays an indispensable role in achieving our shared objectives and in maintaining the balance of the global oil market.”

Angola quit the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries on Thursday after a dispute over its production quota, shrinking the group’s membership to 12 nations and spurring doubts over its future cohesion. OPEC and allies are once again curbing output to shore up oil prices, which have slumped almost 20% in three months.

Analysts mostly viewed Luanda’s exit as an isolated case, a sign that a long-running decline in its production capabilities had rendered the country a less effective OPEC member. Traders expect fresh OPEC+ output cuts will still go into effect as planned next month.

Killing Speculation

Other OPEC nations issued public statements over the weekend to forestall any speculation.

“We are resolute in our dedication to OPEC’s objectives while actively engaging with the organization to address concerns that resonate not only within our nation’s borders but across the continent,” Nigerian Minister of State for Petroleum, Heineken Lokpobiri, said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Like Angola, Nigeria had a disagreement with OPEC’s leaders over its production quota for 2024, though this appeared to be resolved at the group’s latest meeting on Nov. 30.

Iraq, which will need to make some of the group’s biggest supply cuts next month to meet its new quota, confirmed its ongoing support.

OPEC is trying “to achieve the highest rates of balance between supply and demand to achieve stability in the global oil market,” Oil Ministry spokesman Assem Jihad told the Iraq News Agency. This should result in “a good level of revenue for the federal treasury” of Iraq.

Angola split from OPEC after 16 years of membership as it rejected a lower output target imposed by the group’s leaders to reflect the country’s diminished capacity. Many other OPEC members have been unable to join in supply curbs as they’ve already lost so much output to under-investment, political instability and sabotage.

