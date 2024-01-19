BP pensioners dispute draws the attention of UK lawmakers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

BP pensioners dispute draws the attention of UK lawmakers

About 60,000 BP pensioners have been embroiled in an increasingly public feud since 2022.
By Bloomberg
19/01/2024, 1:57 pm Updated: 19/01/2024, 2:00 pm
© Bloombergbp pensioners
The BP Plc logo.

BP’s battle with retired employees over the impact of inflation on their pensions drew the attention of Westminster this week, an escalation in the long-running dispute stemming from the UK’s cost of living crisis.

In a debate around regulations of defined-benefit schemes, which provide a guaranteed level of income during retirement, UK Pension’s Minister Paul Maynard said he would “look closely” into the situation at BP (LON: BP) to “understand fully what has happened and whether the arrangements currently in place in regulation are working as intended.”

About 60,000 BP pensioners have been embroiled in an increasingly public feud since 2022, when BP said it would not use its discretion to boost annual growth in payments to account for soaring inflation.

The company’s defined-benefit plan, which closed to new joiners in 2010, increases pensions annually in line with the UK Retail Price Index up to a maximum of 5% — less than half the rate of inflation in 2022. The plan allows a discretionary increase of as much as 5% above the RPI with BP’s consent, which it has not given.

“This is a matter of basic fairness and one which could affect millions of pensioners across the country if BP’s policies are allowed to spread — that must be challenged,” said Alistair Carmichael, the Liberal Democrat member of parliament for Orkney and Shetland, who brought up the pensioners’ concerns in the Westminster debate.

BP declined to comment on the matter, referring to a statement on its website that explains its rationale for not allowing an increase of more than 5%. The company says it will hold an information session for its pensioners in the new year.

The dispute broke into the open at BP’s annual shareholder meeting in May 2022, when a retired employee questioned former Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney and then-Chief Financial Officer Murray Auchincloss on BP’s decision not to top up the pension plan’s pot. The pensioners have since taken to social media to press their case, commenting on official BP LinkedIn, Instagram and X posts in large numbers.

Looney resigned in September after lying to the company’s board about personal relationship with other BP employees. Auchincloss served as interim-CEO until this week, when he was permanently appointed to the position.

