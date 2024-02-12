Europe’s oil demand is lifting prices in West Africa and the North Sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Europe’s oil demand is lifting prices in West Africa and the North Sea

By Bloomberg
12/02/2024, 7:16 am
Europe’s oil refineries are stepping up crude purchases following a surge in the price of diesel and disruptions to imported shipments from the Middle East. The situation is driving up the cost of physical barrels of oil.

Two key West African grades, Forcados and Egina, were recently offered at premiums of more than $5 and $7 a barrel over the international benchmark Dated Brent. A month ago they were at about $4 and $6 above the same marker.

Traders said the two grades have benefited from being rich in diesel and the fact that oil tankers coming to the continent from the Middle East are being delayed by attacks by Houthi militants on ships in the Red Sea.

The turmoil has caused European refiners to buy crude from sources closer to home.

“The physical market’s awakening to the fact that the Red Sea disruptions are indeed disrupting physical flows and Europe needs more than it has right now,” said Viktor Katona, lead crude analyst at Kpler.

Europe is relatively short diesel, in part because of supply interruptions in the Middle East, meaning refiners are keen to process more of the fuel with favorable crudes in order to maximize profits.

The premium the region’s processors can fetch for making diesel touched a fresh four-month high of $32.88 a barrel on Friday, according to Bloomberg fair-value data.

TotalEnergies SE has been seeking WTI Midland, bidding for it almost daily since the start of the month in a key pricing window for North Sea oil trading. Prices for the US grade against the benchmark have risen by about 50 cents a barrel during the period.

Separately, the North Sea Forties grade has been supported by increased buying for the UK’s Grangemouth refinery, while a pipeline leak at the Finnart oil terminal limits imports for the plant.

The strong buying is contributing to steeper backwardation in futures of global oil benchmark Brent, according to traders. The pricing condition, which suggests strong demand, occurs when near-term contracts are more expensive than those for delivery at a later date.

It’s not clear how long the recent strength will last, as upcoming refinery maintenance season could dampen purchases.

Crude pricing is “pointing to a tight physical market right now,” said James Davis, director of short-term oil market research at FGE. That’s “somewhat surprising given we should be seeing length in crude markets in February and March” ahead of refinery works.

