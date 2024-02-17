ConocoPhillips exceed working hours rules as SLB strikes continue at Ekofisk

Workers at the ConocoPhillips Ekofisk J platform in the Norwegian North Sea were found to be in breach of the working hours provisions.

Norwegian trade union Energi Industri explained that “this isn’t a problem that exists only in ConocoPhillips and that working hours/overtime is a recurring topic.”

Energi Industri’s Henrik Solvorn Fjeldsbø added: “This is also being addressed in different reports and in the Havtil Safety Forum.”

The audit carried out by the Norwegian Ocean Industry Authority was conducted in November last year and it found “three non-conformities”.

The authority revealed that registration and follow-up of recorded working hours was not being followed and that there was a breach of the working hours provisions and work arrangements.

The Norwegian Ocean Industry Authority also highlighted that some “improvement points” for the installation.

It recommended “competence in the regulations for working hours” and a “work processes for the systematic management of the psychosocial and organisational working environment.”

ConocoPhillips has until 8 March to respond to the non-conformities and how they will be addressed. Following this, there will be an assessment of the improvement points.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) has been asked for comment.

SLB UK subject of Norway’s’ ‘longest strike’ at Ekofisk

Ekofisk is also the location of longstanding strike action for UK-based SLB contractors.

The UK arm of the subsea giant, formerly known as Schlumberger, is under contract to carry out well stimulation on the Norwegian field.

The dispute has been branded the “longest strike on the Norwegian continental shelf” by Energi Industri and centres around pay and working conditions.

Mr Fjeldsbø told Energy Voice: “I would however say that the audit report and the SLB UK strike is not connected in any way.

“The SLB UK strike is about getting a collective agreement with SLB UK.”

Nine workers on the Ekofisk field downed tools almost a year ago as their work package was not meeting Norway’s Oil Service Agreement.

Mr Fjeldsbø added: “When it comes to the SLB UK strike there have been some recent developments.

“The strike has been ongoing for 10 months. Last week we won in court [The Norwegian Labor Court] for the right to have sympathy strike so the strike will be expanded pretty soon with workers from ConocoPhillips and Archer.”

The Norwegian union is set to take 75 members at Ekofisk, as well as ten at OneSubsea, on a “sympathy strike”.

The reason why the union is planning sympathy strikes is because SLB UK has employed unorganised workers to carry out the work of striking members, Energi Industri says.

A sympathy strike is when employees go on strike, not for their demands, but in support of other workers who are involved in an industrial dispute.

The union wrote in a recent update: “Our members in SLB UK are on strike, because they have far worse pay and working conditions than industry colleagues who do exactly the same work.”

Energi Industri says that it “cannot accept” that firms are taking the opportunity to operate outside of Norwegian wage and working conditions after courts “unanimously” agreed that the county’s laws are still in effect within its waters.

SLB UK (NYSE: SLB) has been asked for comment regarding the ongoing industrial dispute.

Ekofisk

ConocoPhillips has celebrated the Ekofisk reservoir producing more than three billion barrels, over its 50 years of production.

Hitting first oil in 1971, the field reached the milestone in the autumn of 2021.

Since production started, the Greater Ekofisk Area, comprised of eight fields, has produced six billion barrels of oil equivalent in the Norwegian North Sea.

ConocoPhillips said the asset has generated billions of pounds of value during that time, including significant taxes and fees to the Norwegian government.

Around 3,000 people work on the Ekofisk installations, rigs and vessels, while around 1,000 employees and contractors work offshore at any given time.