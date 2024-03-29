HSE halts overhaul work at Point of Ayr over radiation concerns

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has served Eni UK with an immediate prohibition notice over safety concerns at its Point of Ayr Gas Terminal in Wales.

The body said that Eni had not ensured safe systems of work during gauge removals at the terminal, putting them at risk of ionising radiation.

HSE said that Eni had not ensured that people involved in the work had “received suitable and sufficient training, instruction and information, to ensure their health and safety, so far as is reasonably practicable”.

Energy Voice contacted Eni for a statement, but had not responded by the time of publication.

The Point of Ayr Gas Terminal is based in Flintshire in Wales. Since opening in 1995, it processes gas from the Liverpool Bay offshore fields. Eni bought BHP Billiton’s stake in 2014, becoming the site’s owner and operator.

Around 300 workers are currently employed at the facility.

The terminal is part of the HyNet carbon capture and storage project, which will see existing gas infrastructure repurposed to form an export pipeline to transport CO2 to a newly built Douglas CCS platform.

Ionising radiation, which includes X-rays, has the potential to cause skin and tissue damage, while long-term exposure can increase the risk of cancer.

A prohibition notice is stronger than the more common improvement notice. It stops an operator from performing the prohibiting work immediately, and can only restart once appropriate safety measures are applied.