HSE halts overhaul work at Point of Ayr over radiation concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

HSE halts overhaul work at Point of Ayr over radiation concerns

By Michael Behr
29/03/2024, 4:22 pm Updated: 29/03/2024, 4:28 pm
© Supplied by PixabayThe Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has served Eni UK with an immediate prohibition notice over safety concerns at its Point of Ayr Gas Terminal in Wales
HSE said that gauge removal work put workers at risk of ionising radiation

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has served Eni UK with an immediate prohibition notice over safety concerns at its Point of Ayr Gas Terminal in Wales.

The body said that Eni had not ensured safe systems of work during gauge removals at the terminal, putting them at risk of ionising radiation.

HSE said that Eni had not ensured that people involved in the work had “received suitable and sufficient training, instruction and information, to ensure their health and safety, so far as is reasonably practicable”.

Energy Voice contacted Eni for a statement, but had not responded by the time of publication.

The Point of Ayr Gas Terminal is based in Flintshire in Wales. Since opening in 1995, it processes gas from the Liverpool Bay offshore fields. Eni bought BHP Billiton’s stake in 2014, becoming the site’s owner and operator.

Around 300 workers are currently employed at the facility.

The terminal is part of the HyNet carbon capture and storage project, which will see existing gas infrastructure repurposed to form an export pipeline to transport CO2 to a newly built Douglas CCS platform.

Ionising radiation, which includes X-rays, has the potential to cause skin and tissue damage, while long-term exposure can increase the risk of cancer.

A prohibition notice is stronger than the more common improvement notice. It stops an operator from performing the prohibiting work immediately, and can only restart once appropriate safety measures are applied.

Recommended for you

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts