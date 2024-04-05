Valaris 143 contract with Aramco suspended

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Valaris 143 contract with Aramco suspended

By Ryan Duff
05/04/2024, 7:46 am Updated: 05/04/2024, 8:09 am
© BloombergADIPEC in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.
Valaris has announced its Saudi Arabia joint venture firm, ARO Drilling, has received a notice of suspension on a contract.

ARO received a notice of suspension from Aramco for one of its 19 contracted rigs, the Valaris 143 jack-up.

The rig’s contract was previously scheduled to end in December 2024, however, the suspension notice is for a period of up to twelve months and ARO is in discussions with Aramco to determine the effective date of the suspension.

During the period of suspension, ARO will have the right to terminate the drilling contract with Aramco, Valaris shared.

Valaris leases Valaris 143 to ARO under a bareboat charter agreement.

ARO Drilling has not been the only firm to be hit with a suspension notice from Aramco.

Borr Drilling received a suspension notice for the 400-ft Arabia I.

A further 4 Shelf Drilling jack-ups, 5 ADES jack-ups, 3 Arabian Drilling jack-ups and 4 COSL jack-ups have also been hit.

On top of these 18 jack-ups, there has been an indication that 3 Saipem jack-ups and 2 Egyptian Drilling jack-ups are also receiving suspension notices.

Aramco currently has 92 jack-ups either under contract or scheduled to begin work within the next few months.

Some drilling contractors, such as ARO, are in talks to determine when suspension periods will start with some suggesting that Aramco targeting a staggered approach to the suspensions.

Under this plan, some rigs will be suspended this month with other notices kicking in between now and the first quarter of 2025.

Recently, Aramco was awarded engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts worth $7.7 billion for a major expansion of its Fadhili Gas Plant in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia.

The project is expected to increase the plant’s processing capacity from 2.5 to up to 4 billion standard cubic feet per day (bscfd).

