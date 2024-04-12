Petrofac shares dive as firm plans to sell parts of business for debt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Petrofac shares dive as firm plans to sell parts of business for debt

Share prices have taken a nose dive as Petrofac has shared an update on how it aims to shift its debt as stakeholders are sent "running for the hills."
By Ryan Duff
12/04/2024, 7:41 am Updated: 12/04/2024, 10:34 am
© PetrofacPetrofac
Petrofac "remains in discussions" with its lenders to restructure its debt with options to exchange equity in the business.

Petrofac (LON: PFC) has shared that it “remains in discussions” with its lenders to restructure its debt with options to exchange equity in the business.

Petrofac shared in an update: “The Company has engaged and remains in discussions with its lenders to restructure its debt which would result in a significant proportion of the debt being exchanged for equity in the business.”

The business is also said to be continuing discussions with “prospective investors and certain major shareholders” regarding further investment into the company.

The energy services giant added: “Discussions with lenders and other stakeholders continue at pace and further announcements will be made as appropriate.”

Petrofac explained that it remains in negotiations with “prospective purchasers regarding the sale of non-core assets.”

The firm has said that “all options remain under consideration.”

Petrfoac added that although it “continues to face challenges in securing new performance guarantees” it is progressing discussions with credit providers and clients to find solutions for the guarantees required for its recent contract awards.

However, director research analyst for oil and gas at Panmure Gordon Ashley Kelty has said that this does not provide any new information for concerned stakeholders.

He said: “This doesn’t advance investors understanding of how close (or not) they are to getting a restructuring deal in place as they’ve been saying this for months.

“However, it is the first time they’ve admitted that a large debt for equity swap is in the offing, and we would not be surprised if the significant dilution that this would entail will set current holders running for the hills.”

Mr Kelty’s analysis that shareholders will be “running for the hills” has been reflected in Petrofac’s share price as it dropped by 26.71% this morning (at the time of writing 09:26).

Continuing discussions with $8bn backlog

Currently, Petrofac has a “US$8 billion backlog” and the firm’s aim is to manage payment obligations to ensure that it delivers this work.

When addressing its financial issues in the past Petrofac has also pointed to its backlog of work as a positive.

However, analysts have said cash flow will be crucial in ensuring that is deliverable.

The London-listed firm, which employs 8,500 people worldwide, saw a collapse in its stock price of nearly 70% over the last few months.

Despite a run of contract awards, which have masked the issues to a degree, investor concerns have emerged around cash flow and profitability as debt and delayed collections on legacy contracts weigh it down.

In December, Petrofac said it would take a $110m write-down for 2023 on contract agreement issues.

Petrofac: ‘Work continuing apace’ to stem share price collapse

