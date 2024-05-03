Aberdeen’s RAB Microfluidics lands £750k contract with ‘global energy giant’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s RAB Microfluidics lands £750k contract with ‘global energy giant’

By Ryan Duff
03/05/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by RAB MicrofluidicsLeft to Right: Dr Rotimi Alabi (CEO and Founder) and Michael O'Sullivan (CTO) of RAB Microfluidics.
Aberdeen-based RAB Microfluidics has secured a £750,000 contract with a “major player in the global energy sector”.

The firm is set to develop an autonomous oil monitoring system for 2-stroke marine vessel engines, based on its patented ‘lab-on-a-chip’ technology.

Once delivered, RAB Microfluidics’ autonomous oil condition monitoring system will be rolled out across the cargo sector, the firm said.

Dr Rotimi Alabi, chief executive and founder of RAB Microfluidics, said: “We are thrilled to partner with a major player in the global energy sector, and the collaboration signifies the growing recognition of our innovative oil condition monitoring solutions.

“The development of this autonomous system will empower the maritime cargo industry to optimise operations and ensure the smooth running of their fleets.”

This follows RAB Microfluidics launching its Oleum Oracle portable oil condition monitoring system last year.

The north-east business shared that its Oleum Oracle product has “already been deployed by operators in the European energy and shipping sectors.”

Oleum Oracle is said to reduce downtime by a quarter while dropping maintenance costs by 15%.

The Aberdeen firm says that it “anticipates widespread adoption of its Oleum Oracle system over the next 12-24 months.”

It says that hundreds of deployments are on the cards globally with opportunities in energy, particularly renewables.

Michael O’Sullivan, RAB’s head of technology, added: “This award validates the efforts and success of over 2 years of R&D by our talented team of physicists, chemists, and engineers who developed and field-trialled an advanced prototype.

“With this partnership, we will now take our ‘first of its kind’ automated oil condition monitoring solution to the market by the end of 2025.”

