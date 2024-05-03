Aberdeen’s RAB Microfluidics lands £750k contract with ‘global energy giant’

Aberdeen-based RAB Microfluidics has secured a £750,000 contract with a “major player in the global energy sector”.

The firm is set to develop an autonomous oil monitoring system for 2-stroke marine vessel engines, based on its patented ‘lab-on-a-chip’ technology.

Once delivered, RAB Microfluidics’ autonomous oil condition monitoring system will be rolled out across the cargo sector, the firm said.

Dr Rotimi Alabi, chief executive and founder of RAB Microfluidics, said: “We are thrilled to partner with a major player in the global energy sector, and the collaboration signifies the growing recognition of our innovative oil condition monitoring solutions.

“The development of this autonomous system will empower the maritime cargo industry to optimise operations and ensure the smooth running of their fleets.”

This follows RAB Microfluidics launching its Oleum Oracle portable oil condition monitoring system last year.

The north-east business shared that its Oleum Oracle product has “already been deployed by operators in the European energy and shipping sectors.”

Oleum Oracle is said to reduce downtime by a quarter while dropping maintenance costs by 15%.

The Aberdeen firm says that it “anticipates widespread adoption of its Oleum Oracle system over the next 12-24 months.”

It says that hundreds of deployments are on the cards globally with opportunities in energy, particularly renewables.

Michael O’Sullivan, RAB’s head of technology, added: “This award validates the efforts and success of over 2 years of R&D by our talented team of physicists, chemists, and engineers who developed and field-trialled an advanced prototype.

“With this partnership, we will now take our ‘first of its kind’ automated oil condition monitoring solution to the market by the end of 2025.”