Appeal as widow blasts ‘lenient’ sentence for husband Robbie Robson’s oil rig killer

By Reporter
02/05/2024, 7:08 am Updated: 02/05/2024, 8:33 am
© Supplied by -robbie robson
Robbie Robson with his partner Kristie Graham.

The widow of Robbie Robson, who was battered to death on an oil rig, has branded the sentence given to her husband’s killer as “lenient” as her family awaits the outcome of their appeal.

Robbie Robson, 38, was attacked with a 10kg iron weight by colleague and room-mate, Scott Forrest, 43, of Maud, Aberdeenshire.

It happened on an oil platform off the coast of Qatar in December 2022.

Forrest has been in custody in Doha ever since, with Qatar’s court process shrouded in secrecy.

Mr Robson’s family, who live in the north-east of England, had been told Forrest could face the death penalty if he was found guilty of murder.

However, it emerged today that Forrest was cleared of murder and instead convicted of manslaughter and jailed for 10 years in December last year.

Final appeal decision imminent

Mr Robson’s family then launched an appeal that failed in January and Qatari officials have told them a second appeal will be the final word on the case.

The outcome is expected to be revealed on Thursday.

Mr Robson’s partner, Kristie Graham, said: “We have been devastated by the lenient sentence imposed on Robbie’s killer and we have been fighting for justice through the appeals process since the end of last year.

“This second appeal is our only hope of ensuring that true justice is served.”

oil rig death © Supplied by -
Robbie Robson with his partner Kristie Graham and their son. Family handout.

Ms Graham, who has a two-year-old son with Robbie, added: “Our lives have been devastated and the fact that the perpetrator has got away with such a light sentence makes it all the more unbearable.

“As a family, we have had to read all the detailed reports into what happened that evening and it is something we would wish on no other family.

“We place great faith that the Qatari justice system will agree, following this final appeal, that the woeful sentence imposed needs to be reconsidered – not only to get true justice for Robbie but to send a message to the world.

British offshore worker © Supplied by Seafox
The Seafox Burj jack-up rig.

“The initial charge of murder should be upheld, given the choice between only 10 years imprisonment or a life sentence – we’d, of course, fully endorse the latter.

“We were told to prepare for the death penalty to be handed down, so, to receive the news of a 10-year sentence was incomprehensible.

“A more severe punishment should be imposed to reflect the gravity of the crime and the loss our family endures.”

Civil claim against Aberdeenshire company for which Robbie Robson was a contractor

Following information that emerged during the trial, the Robson family is also making a civil claim against the Aberdeenshire-based company for which the contractor was working.

Patrick Maguire, a partner at the law firm HCC, who represents Ms Graham, said: “The family has not only been through the heartache of losing Robbie but have had to endure the experience of seeing the perpetrator receive a sentence far less than they and others expect in circumstances like this.

“We can confirm that we have been instructed by the family to begin the process of bringing a civil action against Robbie’s employers, which will begin in the next few days.”

Oil rig death

Mr Robson was working on behalf of Film-Ocean, an Ellon-based underwater inspection company, on the Seafox Burj gas rig where the deadly attack took place.

According to the victim’s family, Forrest hit Robbie about 20 times with the weight that was used in submarines.

Forrest, who also attacked his co-worker Chris Begley, was believed to be suffering from stress and anxiety over living in cramped conditions.

© Supplied by Christopher Begley
Christopher Begley.

Mr Begley received treatment after the attack and flew home to North Lanarkshire in the days afterward.

He has since made a full recovery.

Film-Ocean has been approached for comment.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who died in Qatar.

