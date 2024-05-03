Man takes seven years to recreate giant Thialf vessel out of Lego

Marco de Vries took seven years to create a scale replica of the world’s second-largest semi-submersible crane vessel, complete with crew, … out of Lego.

Heerema’s Thialf is colossal in scale, as the residents of Aberdeen discovered when the vessel was spotted miles off the coast, still dwarfing massive ships that were much closer to the coast.

With a lift capacity of 14,200 metric tons across its two gigantic cranes, it is little wonder that the 54-year-old was inspired by the Thialf semi-submersible crane vessel (SSCV).

Too big to fit in the attic

Embarking on a seven-year project to create a one to 50-scale replica of the second biggest SSCV in the world out of Lego would leave some bricking it, however, Mr de Vries revelled in the challenge.

Some see the task of putting together some of the Danish company’s more advanced sets, such as Star Wars’ Death Star, as a serious undertaking, however, Mr de Vries’ model measures 4 meters by 1.75m.

The real deal has a length of 201.6m and a width of 88.4m.

He told newspaper Schuttevaer that his attic was simply too small to hold such a gargantuan project and this is why he had to rent out a room.

Built in parts, the rented room was needed for the Dutch Lego enthusiast to see his work come together.

It’s a wonder that Mr de Vries didn’t need to hire his own crane to put the build together.

Attention to detail

Mr de Vries even took to using Lego minifigures in place of the vessel’s crew to add to the authenticity of his model.

The attention to detail in this recreation of the gargantuan vessel was made possible as the owner of the Thialf SSCV, Heerema Marine Contractors, supplied construction drawings.

Mr de Vries was supplied with three simplified construction drawings and was invited, alongside his wife, to see the vessel in the flesh.

During his visit the crew of the Thialf were helpful to the Lego enthusiast, he said.

After spending seven years painstakingly putting together his Thialf recreation brick by brick, Mr de Vries shared on social media that his project “turned out exactly how I had in mind.”

Made up of around 50 parts, the model was broken back down and sits semi-constructed in its creator’s attic.

He hopes to now exhibit his creation at a fair, setting his sights on the Lego World in Jaarbeurs, a venue in Utrecht.

However, this will come at an additional cost as Mr de Vries would be forced to hire a van to transport his colossal creation.