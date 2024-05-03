Man takes seven years to recreate giant Thialf vessel out of Lego

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Man takes seven years to recreate giant Thialf vessel out of Lego

By Ryan Duff
03/05/2024, 3:00 pm
© Ryan Duff/DCT MediaA side-by-side of the Thialf and Marco de Vries' Lego recreation of the vessel.
A side-by-side of the Thialf and Marco de Vries' Lego recreation of the vessel.

Marco de Vries took seven years to create a scale replica of the world’s second-largest semi-submersible crane vessel, complete with crew, … out of Lego.

Heerema’s Thialf is colossal in scale, as the residents of Aberdeen discovered when the vessel was spotted miles off the coast, still dwarfing massive ships that were much closer to the coast.

With a lift capacity of 14,200 metric tons across its two gigantic cranes, it is little wonder that the 54-year-old was inspired by the Thialf semi-submersible crane vessel (SSCV).

Too big to fit in the attic

Embarking on a seven-year project to create a one to 50-scale replica of the second biggest SSCV in the world out of Lego would leave some bricking it, however, Mr de Vries revelled in the challenge.

Some see the task of putting together some of the Danish company’s more advanced sets, such as Star Wars’ Death Star, as a serious undertaking, however, Mr de Vries’ model measures 4 meters by 1.75m.

The real deal has a length of 201.6m and a width of 88.4m.

© Supplied by Marco de Vries Marco de Vries made a 1:50 scale replica of the Thialf out of Lego.
© Supplied by Marco de Vries Marco de Vries assembling the pieces of his giant project.

He told newspaper Schuttevaer that his attic was simply too small to hold such a gargantuan project and this is why he had to rent out a room.

Built in parts, the rented room was needed for the Dutch Lego enthusiast to see his work come together.

It’s a wonder that Mr de Vries didn’t need to hire his own crane to put the build together.

Attention to detail

Mr de Vries even took to using Lego minifigures in place of the vessel’s crew to add to the authenticity of his model.

The attention to detail in this recreation of the gargantuan vessel was made possible as the owner of the Thialf SSCV, Heerema Marine Contractors, supplied construction drawings.

Mr de Vries was supplied with three simplified construction drawings and was invited, alongside his wife, to see the vessel in the flesh.

During his visit the crew of the Thialf were helpful to the Lego enthusiast, he said.

© Supplied by Marco de Vries A man took seven years to recreate the giant Thialf vessel out of Lego.
© Supplied by Marco de Vries The Thialf vessel recreated in Lego.
© Supplied by Marco de Vries A giant 1:50 scale Lego replica of the Thialf vessel
© Supplied by Marco de Vries Lego men on the deck of the Thialf vessel recreation
© Supplied by Marco de Vries Minifigures hard at work on the deck of the Lego Thialf vessel.

After spending seven years painstakingly putting together his Thialf recreation brick by brick, Mr de Vries shared on social media that his project “turned out exactly how I had in mind.”

Made up of around 50 parts, the model was broken back down and sits semi-constructed in its creator’s attic.

He hopes to now exhibit his creation at a fair, setting his sights on the Lego World in Jaarbeurs, a venue in Utrecht.

However, this will come at an additional cost as Mr de Vries would be forced to hire a van to transport his colossal creation.

Recommended for you

Tags