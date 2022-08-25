Tigray forces steal WFP fuel stocks, endanger emergency assistance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa

Tigray forces steal WFP fuel stocks, endanger emergency assistance

The United Nations and World Food Programme (WFP) have issued an alarm over the alleged theft of 570,000 litres of fuel in Ethiopia.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
25/08/2022, 8:06 am Updated: 25/08/2022, 8:31 am
© Supplied by WFPWFP truck with woman driving
The United Nations and World Food Programme (WFP) have issued an alarm over the alleged theft of 570,000 litres of fuel in Ethiopia.

The Tigrayan authorities stole the fuel, WFP chief David Beasley said.

“Millions will starve if we do not have fuel to deliver food. This is OUTRAGEOUS and DISGRACEFUL. We demand return of this fuel NOW.”

UN representative Stephane Dujarric also discussed the theft in his press briefing on August 24.

Tigray forces, Dujarric said, forcibly entered the WFP warehouse in Mekelle.

They “took 12 full fuel tankers with 570,000 litres of fuel. The team on the ground unsuccessfully tried to prevent this looting.”

The UN official said the fuel was solely for humanitarian purposes. Its loss will have an impact on the WFP’s ability to provide humanitarian support in northern Ethiopia.

In particular, the agency planned to use the fuel to distribute food, fertiliser and other emergency purposes.

“We condemn any looting or confiscation of humanitarian goods or humanitarian premises, and we call on all parties to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law and to respect humanitarian personnel, activities, assets and goods.”

Ethiopia is facing its worst drought in 40 years. The international agencies are aiming to provide support to 17 million people, in an effort to head off malnutrition.

Fighting broke out on August 24 in the Tigray region. The government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) both accused the other side of breaking the ceasefire, which had held since March.

Ethiopia’s army reportedly shot down a TPLF plane this week carrying weapons.

