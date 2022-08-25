Tigray forces steal WFP fuel stocks, endanger emergency assistance

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The United Nations and World Food Programme (WFP) have issued an alarm over the alleged theft of 570,000 litres of fuel in Ethiopia.

The Tigrayan authorities stole the fuel, WFP chief David Beasley said.

“Millions will starve if we do not have fuel to deliver food. This is OUTRAGEOUS and DISGRACEFUL. We demand return of this fuel NOW.”

Hours ago, Tigrayan authorities stole 570,000 liters of fuel for @WFP operations in #Tigray! Millions will starve if we do not have fuel to deliver food. This is OUTRAGEOUS and DISGRACEFUL. We demand return of this fuel NOW. — David Beasley (@WFPChief) August 24, 2022

UN representative Stephane Dujarric also discussed the theft in his press briefing on August 24.

Tigray forces, Dujarric said, forcibly entered the WFP warehouse in Mekelle.

They “took 12 full fuel tankers with 570,000 litres of fuel. The team on the ground unsuccessfully tried to prevent this looting.”

The UN official said the fuel was solely for humanitarian purposes. Its loss will have an impact on the WFP’s ability to provide humanitarian support in northern Ethiopia.

In particular, the agency planned to use the fuel to distribute food, fertiliser and other emergency purposes.

“We condemn any looting or confiscation of humanitarian goods or humanitarian premises, and we call on all parties to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law and to respect humanitarian personnel, activities, assets and goods.”

Ethiopia is facing its worst drought in 40 years. The international agencies are aiming to provide support to 17 million people, in an effort to head off malnutrition.

Fighting broke out on August 24 in the Tigray region. The government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) both accused the other side of breaking the ceasefire, which had held since March.

Ethiopia’s army reportedly shot down a TPLF plane this week carrying weapons.