Nigerian regulator accuses Exxon of illegal LPG exports

Nigeria’s downstream regulator has accused ExxonMobil of illegally lifting a butane cargo and called for the armed forces to seize the vessel.

A June 8 letter from Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) head Farouk Ahmed called for the chief of defence to take action.

Ahmed alleged the Barumk Gas vessel had lifted butane at the Bonny Terminal, without NMDPRA authorisation.

Exxon has helped this “unlawful action”. The company “illegally destroyed the locks on the sea-line valve whose keys are in the custody of the Authority,” Ahmed’s letter said. “The actions of ExxonMobil and Barumk Gas constitute economic sabotage, criminal damage and theft of Nigeria’s national resources.”

Ahmed called for General Leo Irabor to step in. The armed forces should “urgently prevent” the Barumk Gas’ sailing “until investigations into the matter are concluded”.

According to Marine Traffic, the Barumk Gas vessel left Bonny on June 9. As of this morning, it is anchored in Ghana’s Tema port. It arrived on June 11.

There has been regulatory tension in Nigeria between NMDPRA and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC). The Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) caused a degree of uncertainty in this regard.

The PIA gave NMDPRA authority to oversee future standalone terminals, but not existing integrated facilities.

Exxon produces NGLs from its Oso field at a facility on Bonny Island. It produces 27,000 barrels per day of propane, 14,000 bpd of butane and 9,000 bpd of pentane.

Exxon has not yet responded to a request for comment.