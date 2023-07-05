ONGC Videsh reconsiders plan to buy stake in Kenya oil project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa

ONGC Videsh reconsiders plan to buy stake in Kenya oil project

By Bloomberg
05/07/2023, 6:59 am
Tullow Oil
Tullow Oil

ONGC Videsh is reconsidering taking a stake in Tullow Oil’s Kenya assets following the exit of other partners in the project.

The Indian oil company needs more clarity after TotalEnergies and Africa Oil quit the Kenya consortium several weeks ago, an ONGC executive, who asked not to be named because the information was private, told reporters on Tuesday.

ONGC and Oil India Ltd.’s discussions with Tullow started before these companies decided to exit.

Tullow discovered crude oil in Kenya in 2012, but has yet to find strategic partners that would unlock sufficient funding for the project. The country’s government also has yet to approve a development plan for the resources.

Tullow said there are still potential strategic partners for the Kenya venture, without naming any companies.

“The prospective partners remain engaged and detailed farm-out discussions continue with a number of companies,” a Tullow spokesperson said by email. The company remains focused on securing a partnership this year.

An Oil India spokesman said the company is “still evaluating” taking a stake in the Kenya project.

