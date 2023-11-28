Tinubu backs Kyari at NNPC, despite turbulence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa

Tinubu backs Kyari at NNPC, despite turbulence

"On a domestic political level, however, the reappointment is savvy: Tinubu knew he needed to hand big jobs to northern officials, and it doesn’t get bigger than leadership of NNPC.”
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
28/11/2023, 12:46 pm Updated: 28/11/2023, 12:46 pm
© Edward Reed/DCT MediaMan on stage being recorded on mobile phone with hand
Picture shows; NNPC head Mele Kyari. ADIPEC . Edward Reed/DCT Media Date; 02/11/2022

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has appointed a new board and team for Nigerian National Petroleum Co. (NNPC)

Most significantly, Mele Kyari who took the role of group CEO in 2019 has been reappointed.

A statement from the presidency said the team would “monetise all available oil and gas resources of today while paving the way for the total exploitation of new and cleaner energy sources of tomorrow”.

The refreshed board will come into effect as of December 1.

“Kyari’s reappointment to NNPC makes sense given the recent closeness between him and the president. They have travelled together, and Kyari has been present in several key meetings with foreign leaders,” said Clementine Wallop, senior adviser to political risk consultancy Horizon Engage.

“However, it may not be a universally popular move with energy investors who struggled in their dealings with him under Muhammadu Buhari’s presidency. On a domestic political level, however, the reappointment is savvy: Tinubu knew he needed to hand big jobs to northern officials, and it doesn’t get bigger than leadership of NNPC.”

Kyari narrowly evaded mandatory retirement in September.

Kyari, speaking in Abu Dhabi in October, said NNPC was 80% ready for an IPO or sale of equity to a strategic investor.

“It’s a massive process that requires transformation, that requires an alignment with the realities of today,” he said.

The company has not yet published its audited financial statements for 2022. However, Kyari, speaking on November 23, said the company would increase its profits by 2 trillion naira ($2.5 billion). NNPC has been paying dividends since July, he said.

Board plans

In addition to Kyari, Tinubu appointed Chief Pius Akinyelure to act as non-executive board chairman. Alhaji Umar Isa Ajiya will act as CFO.

The appointment also named six non-executive directors: Ledum Mitee, Musa Tumsa, Ghali Muhammad, Prof. Mustapha Aliyu, David Ogbodo and Eunice Thomas.

Mitee was the lawyer of Ogoniland activist Ken Saro-Wiwa, who was executed in December 1995. The two men were both members of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP). He has continued to be an outspoken critic in the Niger Delta, including around the Ogoniland clean up operation.

Tinubu appointed two permanent secretaries, Okokon Ekanem Udo from the Finance Ministry and Amb. Gabriel Aduda from Petroleum Resources.

Among the decisions facing the board are how to tackle a number of proposed sales in the country’s upstream, such as ExxonMobil’s local unit. Furthermore, NNPC faces tough questions in the downstream, balancing modernisation projects with the start up of the Dangote Refinery.

