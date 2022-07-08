Aker Energy wins further extension in Ghana

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Aker Energy wins further extension in Ghana

Ghana has granted Aker Energy more time to submit the plan of development for its Pecan field.
By Ed Reed
08/07/2022, 7:39 am
Photo of Ed Reed
Aker Energy's Pecan plan
Aker Energy's Pecan plan

Ghana has granted Aker Energy more time to submit the plan of development for its Pecan field.

A statement from Aker cited “uncertainties about supplier commitments triggered by the war in Ukraine”.

It went on to say the government, Aker and its partners had agreed to work together on resolving the problems in order to “facilitate a timely submission of the PDO”.

According to local Asase Radio, Ghana National Petroleum Corp. (GNPC) sent a letter to Aker in June calling for the company to meet this deadline.

The media house reported problems around Lukoil and its stake in the Deepwater Tano Cape Three Points (DWT/CTP) licence. The Russian company had raised concerns around GNPC’s entry to the licence and the potential threat this posed to executing the Pecan project.

Aker has pushed back the submission of the plan a number of times. Ghana’s state budget for 2022 had set out the expectation that the company would submit the plan by the end of 2021.

Having missed this deadline, Aker then had until June 30 to register.

Aker did submit a development plan in March 2019. This called for a phased development with Pecan as the first step, but potentially covering a number of additional finds. At the time, Aker said it expected to reach first oil 35 months after taking the final investment decision (FID).

The $4.4 billion plan involved an FPSO, up to 26 wells and production of 110,000 barrels per day.

The government rejected Aker’s plan as it sought changes to the regulatory framework.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts