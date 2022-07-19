Italy drops appeal against Shell, Eni over OPL 245

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Italy drops appeal against Shell, Eni over OPL 245

The Milanese prosecutor has dropped its appeal targeting Eni and Shell for the alleged corruption in securing OPL 245, in Nigeria.
By Ed Reed
19/07/2022, 4:23 pm Updated: 19/07/2022, 5:10 pm
The Italian company said the Prosecutor-General’s Office had dropped the appeal. The court, Eni said, acknowledged that this “ends the unmotivated and disconcerting criminal court case related to the OPL 245”.

The Milan court acquitted Eni and various of its executives in March 2021. Now the appeal has been dropped, the acquittals are “full and final”.

Eni said the investigation had taken eight years and at a substantial monetary and reputational cost.

The Italian company said it and its workers would continue to tackle the “historic challenges” of international energy, around supply, access and a just transition.

Milan Deputy Public Prosecutor Fabio De Pasquale lodged an appeal in July 2021. Nigeria also appealed the ruling.

Nigeria continues to seek restitution from Shell and Eni, a lawyer for the government told Bloomberg. It has filed for $3.5 billion, claiming this is the true value of the OPL 245 area.

Shell also acknowledged the Milan decision. “We welcome today’s outcome. We have always maintained that the 2011 settlement was legal and were pleased that the court found, in 2021, there was no case to answer for Shell or its former employees,” a representative said.

Long road

The OPL 245 case involved a signature bonus paid by Shell and Eni. The two companies paid $1.1 billion to the Nigerian government, which then paid the sum on to Malabu Oil and Gas.

The Nigerian government subsequently sought to hold JP Morgan culpable for paying out the sum to Malabu, which is linked to a former minister, Dan Etete. The Nigerian case against JP Morgan, heard in London, failed in June.

The Italian court did initially convict two defendants, Emeka Obi and Gianluca Di Nardo. However, on appeal, the court overturned the ruling. Prosecutors in late 2021 said they would not appeal.

The US opened an inquiry into the payments in 2019 but terminated this in 2020. Nigeria filed a civil claim in an English court in 2018 but the courts declined jurisdiction.

Anti-corruption NGOs Global Witness, HEDA, Re:Common and Corner House had called for the Italian prosecutors to appeal the case. In mid-2021, they said the court decision “creates a terrible precedent for the global fight against corruption and the ability to hold fossil fuel companies to account”.

Updated at 5:09 pm with paragraph on Nigeria’s $3.5bn claim. 

