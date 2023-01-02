Invictus brings Mukuyu drilling to a close, but promises more

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Invictus brings Mukuyu drilling to a close, but promises more

Invictus may choose to drill Mukuyu-2 this year or the Baobab-1 well. The company has not yet committed.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
02/01/2023, 11:41 pm Updated: 03/01/2023, 1:51 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Invictus EnergyDrone shot of drill rig in arid landscape
Despite positive drilling results in Zimbabwe, Invictus Energy ran into headwinds at its AGM, with shareholders opposing a number of resolutions and chairman Stuart Lake opting to leave. Picture shows; The Mukuyu-1 drill site. Zimbabwe . Supplied by Invictus Energy Date; Unknown

Drilling problems have defeated Invictus Energy, for now, with the company bringing its first exploration well to a close. While pressure has proved to be a challenge, there have been encouraging results.

The company began drilling the Mukuyu-1 well, in Zimbabwe’s Cabora Bassa Basin, in late September.

By mid-November, Invictus was reporting positive results. The well found a working petroleum system, with particular interest in the Upper Angwa.

However, there were challenges with drilling. On January 3, the company had managed to retrieve stuck tools, but that more work would not be feasible. As such, Invictus has brought operations to an end and demobilised its equipment and people.

A drilling rig at sunset © Supplied by Invictus Energy
Picture shows; The Exalo rig at the Mukuyu site. Zimbabwe. Supplied by Invictus Energy Date; 15/08/2022

Invictus has used Exalo Drilling’s Rig 202 for the Mukuyu work. The company has reached an agreement to keep the rig warm stacked in the Cabora Bassa for the next 12 months.

This will allow it to carry out future drilling in the basin, the company said. It is making preparations for at least one firm well in 2023, with more wells a possibility.

Invictus managing director Scott Macmillan made it clear that there was more work to be done.

“We are particularly encouraged with the Upper Angwa Alternation Member horizon”, he said. The well “proved up the hydrocarbon potential over a 900 metre gross interval with elevated gas shows up to 135 times above background and fluorescence to TD”, the executive said.

There remains “deeper untested potential and a further 300 metres of updip potential at the crest of the structure”, Macmillan said.

Drilling the well and sidetrack were a “tremendous success”, Macmillan said.

Picking wells

Results “have put us in a strong future position given the petroleum potential of the basin has been proven. We have an exciting portfolio of additional prospects and leads which has been substantially de-risked in addition to Mukuyu.”

Invictus may choose to drill Mukuyu-2 this year or the Baobab-1 well. The company has not yet committed. The company has previously said the Baobab prospect has similarities to the Kenya and Uganda discoveries.

“The stacking of the rig at Mukuyu-1 will allow Exalo to perform maintenance and upgrades of the rig” before drilling the next well, Macmillan said. The company will source long lead items, tender for services and integrate information “into the geological model to determine future drilling locations”, he said.

Macmillan explained to Energy Voice that analysis of options would determine its next step.

It may go for an “immediate appraisal well at Mukuyu with the aim of proving up a large resource and obtaining a fluid sample so that a formal discovery declaration can be made”, he said.

“Alternatively we could drill Baobab-1 to try and prove up a new play which opens up a significant amount of running room in the basin margin play with multiple look-a-like prospects along trend.”

Tool talks

During drilling at Mukuyu-1 a wireline formation testing tool became stuck. The company attempted to use the rig to retrieve the tool but ran into related problems.

It eventually managed to free the wireline cable but the testing tool was stuck. It required around 50,000 foot-pounds of pressure to free the tool. The tool is now unusable, until it can be assessed and repaired, but it has been retrieved.

Updated with comment from Macmillan about well choices. 

Tags

