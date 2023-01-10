Capricorn makes Palliser nominees an offer ahead of vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Capricorn makes Palliser nominees an offer ahead of vote

Smith noted the opposition from shareholders to the Tullow merger. “The message from shareholders was that there was a preference for cash returns over long-term delivery. We listened to that and [the NewMed deal] offers a lot of cashback, while also being energy transition led.”
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
10/01/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Capricorn EnergyMan in orange suit and man in blue suit pointing
Capricorn Energy has invited activist investor Palliser Capital's nominees to join its board early and bring fresh scrutiny to the proposed merger with Israel's NewMed Energy. Picture shows; Capricorn Energy. Egypt. Supplied by Capricorn Energy Date; Unknown

Capricorn Energy has invited activist investor Palliser Capital’s nominees to join its board early and bring fresh scrutiny to the proposed merger with Israel’s NewMed Energy.

Palliser has not yet responded to the offer.

The investor named six directors it hoped to get on the Capricorn board. Capricorn will hold an EGM on February 1 for shareholders to vote on whether the six should join.

Capricorn CFO James Smith told Energy Voice new directors could join the board much faster – if they agree to the terms.

“We’re ready to do that immediately. We want to assess and agree with our shareholders on the most appropriate board composition,” Smith said, noting he had already reached out to two of the six. “We’re keen to have that engagement.”

One issue Palliser has picked up on is the proximity of the EGM with the shareholder vote on whether to go through with the NewMed deal. Capricorn plans to issue the prospectus this month, with the hope of completing the deal by the end of the first quarter.

The dissident investor has said the two votes so close together would not give a new board enough time to consider all options.

Palliser has also accused executives of feathering their own nests, being in line for a payout on success of the NewMed deal and positions in the new company.

Cash returns

Capricorn attempted a merger with Tullow Oil last year, which encountered more opposition, before switching its plans to NewMed. The company has denied the suggestion that it did not consider the alternatives. It said there was a wide-ranging process that has, in the last six months, also involved talks with Palliser.

Smith noted the opposition from shareholders to the Tullow merger. “The message from shareholders was that there was a preference for cash returns over long-term delivery. We listened to that and [the NewMed deal] offers a lot of cashback, while also being energy transition led.”

Capricorn’s management team is working to “bring shareholders along with us”, Smith continued.

Palliser released a letter this morning, signed by groups representing 32% of Capricorn’s equity. It claims to have support from 40% of investors. There are around three weeks to go until the EGM is held. For now, the two votes look too close to call.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts