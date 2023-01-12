Wintershall Dea scores gas find near Disouq

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Wintershall Dea scores gas find near Disouq

Wintershall Dea has found gas onshore in Egypt’s Nile Delta and is considering a tie-back to nearby infrastructure at Disouq.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
12/01/2023, 4:01 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
Wintershall DEA news
Wintershall DEA news

Wintershall Dea has found gas onshore in Egypt’s Nile Delta and is considering a tie-back to nearby infrastructure at Disouq.

The ED-2X well found 43 metres of gas-bearing reservoir on the East Damanhour licence. The company tested the well at 15 million cubic feet per day. It is around 3 km north of the Disouq field.

“This discovery is another value-accretive exploration success in one of our well-established exploration areas,” said Georg Bresser, senior vice president global exploration. East Damanhour’s proximity to production infrastructure should allow the company “to quickly develop commercial discoveries and to make additional gas resources available”.

Wintershall is the operator with a 40% stake. Cheiron Energy has 40% and INA 20%. Wintershall operates the Disouq project via Disouco, a joint venture with Egyptian Natural Gas Holding (EGAS).

Wintershall said it was carrying out a data acquisition programme in the well.

The company began exploring at East Damanhour in November 2021, it said. Egypt awarded the concession to the German company in February 2020, bringing in Cheiron and INA in March 2021.

ED-2X is the second exploration well on the licence. The initial exploration plan covered three wells, although the company has talked of drilling up to seven wells on the licence over the next few years.

Wintershall began producing gas at the Disouq project in 2013. The onshore concession covers seven gas fields. It launched production from Disouq Phase B in 2018. In 2022, it was working on a follow-up development at North West Sidi Ghazi.

The German company sold off its Gulf of Suez interests in 2022, citing a need for more focused investment.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts