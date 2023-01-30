Bentley takes chair role at Invictus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Bentley takes chair role at Invictus

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
30/01/2023, 9:24 am
© Nick Greaves / Alamy Stock PhotoLandscape in Zimbabwe
Invictus Energy

Former Faroe Petroleum chairman and Africa Energy non-executive John Bentley will become chair of Invictus Energy as of February 1.

Bentley will take the non-executive chair role, replacing Stuart Lake who left in November.

“We are delighted to welcome John to the Board of Invictus and his outstanding track record of success in the E&P sector across Africa will be pivotal during the next exciting phase of Invictus’ development as a company,” said Invictus managing director Scott Macmillan.

Picture shows; John Bentley. Supplied by Invictus Energy

Bentley said he was joining Invictus at an “extremely exciting time … following its successful maiden exploration campaign in Zimbabwe’s Cabora Bassa basin, which confirmed a working hydrocarbon system.

“I look forward to building on this success as the Company prepares for further appraisal at Mukuyu, while it holds a portfolio of exciting exploration prospects and leads, which have been significantly de-risked through the recent drilling campaign.”

Bentley has been working internationally in natural resources for more than 40 years.

He became exploration and production CEO of South Africa’s Engen in 1993m going on to help found Energy Africa in 1996. It listed on two stock exchanges, Johannesburg and Luxembourg, with Tullow Oil acquiring it in 2004.

Bentley has also held senior roles at Vanco Energy, FirstAfrica Oil, Rift Oil, Caracal Energy and Wentworth Resources.

String of pearls

Africa Energy has had success offshore South Africa, holding a minor stake in TotalEnergies’ Brulpadda and Luiperd discoveries. Africa Energy has often cited parallels with East African exploration in Kenya and Uganda as helping drive its process.

Tullow acquired its Ugandan interests as part of its acquisition of Energy Africa in 2004.

Invictus has proved a working hydrocarbon system at its Mukuyu drilling, in Zimbabwe. The company plans to drill a follow up well on the Mukuyu prospect or pivot to the Baobab-1 well.

The company has compared Baobab to the “string of pearls” in the East Africa rift.

In addition to £50,000 of director’s fees and options, Invictus has set targets for additional performance rights. These specify certain share price targets and drilling progress at Cabora Bassa.

