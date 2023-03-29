Targeting 3mn bpd, NNPC spuds frontier well

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Targeting 3mn bpd, NNPC spuds frontier well

NNPC is also carrying out exploration in the Chad Basin, Dahomey Basin, Anambra, Calabar Embankment, Sokoto Basin, Bida Basin and the ultra-deepwater of the Niger Delta.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
29/03/2023, 9:52 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by NNPCMan in red vest addresses audience from a stage
Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. (NNPC) has begun drilling an exploration well in Nasarawa State, as the company aims to discover oil in the north central region. Picture shows; NNPC head Mele Kyari. Nasarawa. Supplied by NNPC Date; 28/03/2023

Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. (NNPC) has begun drilling an exploration well in Nasarawa State, as the company aims to discover oil in the north central region.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari oversaw the launch of operations remotely. Drilling Ebenyi-A well will “benefit surrounding communities, lead to greater prosperity for all Nigerians, and enhance our overall energy security”.

NNPC and its partners would do “everything necessary to mitigate the environmental consequences of these oil exploration activities”. The drill site is in the Obi local government area (LGA), in OPL 862.

Buhari also welcomed the move into frontier basins, such as the Middle Benue Trough, where NNPC is drilling the well.

The president noted that development work was under way at Kolmani, in the Upper Benue Trough, another frontier area, in the Gombe and Bauchi states.

Frontier targets

NNPC head Mele Kyari, in Nasarawa, said drilling would help Nigeria meet its target of 3 million barrels per day.

NNPC is also carrying out exploration in the Chad Basin, Dahomey Basin, Anambra, Calabar Embankment, Sokoto Basin, Bida Basin and the ultra-deepwater of the Niger Delta.

“Mobilisation for re-entry into the Chad Basin, as directed by the president, has begun,” Kyari said.

Under legislation passed by Buhari, NNPC has committed to investing 30% of its profits into frontier exploration.

Drilling rig on site © Supplied by NNPC
Drilling at the Ebenyi-A well. Nasarawa. Supplied by NNPC Date; 28/03/2023

Nasarawa Governor Abdullahi Sule called for NNPC to “expedite” development at Ebenyi-A.

“While congratulating the NNPCL once more on the concept of the Integrated Field Development that was just carried out in Gombe, we also pray and hope that the Ebenyi-A field will also experience another IFD,” Sule said.

The governor said local communities should protect the project and the people working on the site. “As somebody who has worked in similar conditions, the relationship with the host community is extremely important,” he said.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts