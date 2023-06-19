Baker Hughes wins subsea Baleine work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Baker Hughes wins subsea Baleine work

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
19/06/2023, 7:56 am Updated: 19/06/2023, 8:12 am
© Supplied by EniPicture shows; The sailaway ceremony of the Firenze FPSO. Dubai. Supplied by Eni Date; 06/04/2023
Picture shows; The sailaway ceremony of the Firenze FPSO. Dubai. Supplied by Eni Date; 06/04/2023

Baker Hughes has won a major contract in Cote d’Ivoire for the second phase of Eni’s major Baleine project.

The work covers the supply of eight deepwater trees, three Aptara manifolds, a subsea production control system and flexible risers and jumpers. Baker Hughes said the deal unlocked “considerable growth potential in the country”.

Baker Hughes executive vice president for oilfield services and equipment Maria Claudia Borras said the deal was “Africa’s first development project with clear Scope 1 and 2 carbon reduction goals and will deliver innovative technology that will enhance the energy security” in Cote d’Ivoire.

“Ensuring that energy is locally available is an increasingly profound challenge, and we applaud the efforts of Eni and companies like it to shape an abundant energy future for Africa. We are proud of the confidence placed in us to accelerate the execution of this important project.”

Baker Hughes said the equipment it supplies would provide “efficiency and cost-effectiveness under demanding conditions”.

They have a modular design, reducing lead times, which improves the project’s economic feasibility, the company said.

The first phase on Baleine is due to start up this year, using the Firenze FPSO. This left Dubai in April and is offshore Cote d’Ivoire now.

Phase 2 will involve the use of an existing FPSO. Production is due to start by the end of 2024. This will allow Eni to export oil, while it will send gas onshore via a pipeline to power plants.

The Voyageur Spirit FPSO left Scotland in April, headed for Cote d’Ivoire and Phase 2 of Baleine.

