Africa Oil refinances, but local concerns continue at OML 130

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Africa Oil refinances, but local concerns continue at OML 130

Africa Oil bought a 50% stake in Prime in January 2020 for $519.5mn. It has taken $712.5mn in dividends from the company, recovering its investment in under three years.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
21/06/2023, 4:49 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Nondera Energy ServiPicture shows; The Egina FPSO. Nigeria. Supplied by Nondera Energy Services Date; Unknown
Picture shows; The Egina FPSO. Nigeria. Supplied by Nondera Energy Services Date; Unknown

TotalEnergies is pressing ahead with its infill drilling on OML 130, with success unlocking refinancing for Prime Oil & Gas – but a local campaign against the work continues.

The Noble Gerry de Souza began its work on OML 130’s Egina field in February. The contract runs until November this year, although there are options for more work.

Africa Oil has said the partners plan nine wells on the Egina and Akpo fields over the next year, into 2024.

In May, Total said it had renewed the OML for another 20 years. Africa Oil reported that the Akpo, Egina and Preowei fields would fall under the new Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) terms. Preowei has not yet been developed but there are plans to link it via a subsea tieback to the Egina FPSO.

Freeing up financing

The extension of the licence allowed Prime to refinance. Prime has an 8% working interest in OML 127 and 16% in OML 130, giving Africa Oil 4% and 8% net.

Prime had a pre-export finance facility and a reserve-based lending (RBL) facility carrying a total debt of $720.3 million at the end of the first quarter.

On June 20, Africa Oil said Prime had refinanced under one RBL, with a $1.05 billion principal. Prime had cash of $397mn as of the end of the first quarter.

Africa Oil bought a 50% stake in Prime in January 2020 for $519.5mn. It has taken $712.5mn in dividends from the company, recovering its investment in under three years.

TSX-listed Africa Oil said that it had also increased its standby credit facility to $200mn, from $100mn previously. It has not drawn this down and has $158.2mn of cash.

Keith Hill, president and CEO of Africa Oil, said the financial moves gave the companies “greater flexibility in their near-term capital allocation decision making, underpinned by strong balance sheets in both businesses. At Africa Oil, we are well positioned to pursue our ambitions for further growth and improved shareholder returns at the appropriate time.”

Court concerns

However, there are some concerns ahead. The South South Reawakening Group (SSRG) has raised its concerns around contracting practices on the OML 130 work.

SSRG, in a statement this week, raised concerns that had previously been put forward by Palmeron on the drilling programme. Energy Voice reported on these in February.

OML 130 drilling faces legal battle, threat to seize Noble rig

Palmeron took Total and Nigerian agencies to court. It reported that the court ruled drilling should not happen while the matter was being considered.

National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS) – now NNPC Upstream Investment Services (NUIS) – and Total appealed the ruling in May at a Lagos court. SSRG reported Total had been ready to settle the matter out of court but NUIS head Bala Wunti was “vindictive” and intended to “continuously frustrate any meaningful negotiation and award of the contract to Palmeron”.

SSRG reported a number of allegations made by Palmeron. This included a report that the use of the Gerry de Souza cost more than the rig Palmeron had chosen.

SSRG went on to say Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. (NNPC) was guilty of “fraudulent patterns and intentional negligence”. NNPC has not responded to a request for comment.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts