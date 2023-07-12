Namibia approves ReconAfrica well plans, ahead of Damara drilling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Namibia approves ReconAfrica well plans, ahead of Damara drilling

ReconAfrica said the ECC would allow it to drill exploration and appraisal wells in the Kavango Basin, from this month until July 2026.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
12/07/2023, 2:38 pm Updated: 12/07/2023, 2:38 pm
ReconAfrica's drilling rig

Namibia has granted Reconnaissance Energy Africa the environmental clearance certificate (ECC) to drill another 12 wells on its northeastern licence.

ReconAfrica said the ECC would allow it to drill exploration and appraisal wells in the Kavango Basin, from this month until July 2026.

The company aims to use drilling programme to establish commercial quantities of hydrocarbons. It found evidence of these in its first three stratigraphic test wells.

The company has previously said that it would seek to secure a farm-in partner before starting drilling. A presentation in June said it planned to drill the first Damara well in the fourth quarter of this year.

It said that, in the third and fourth quarter this year, it would develop and rank its prospect inventory to carry out the well drilling programme. This would encompass its two primary plays, with an initial focus on the Damara Fold Belt. It also has Karoo Rift Basin prospectivity.

Generational change

Speaking at the Global Energy Week in London recently, ReconAfrica IR man Grayson Andersen said there was a “huge opportunity but it comes with a laundry list of challenges, because we’re capital limited, we’re not producing revenue. We do have to go to the capital markets and continue going to those markets for money.”

A farm-out would help solve such a challenge, he said.

Andersen also commented on the “tremendous obstacles” ReconAfrica has faced from various groups and NGOs. Such actions, he said, prevent the company from providing “what every developed country in the world has, a sustainbale useful economic oil and gas industry. We overcome those challenges because we have such a unique project.”

ReconAfrica has a rift basin and the Damara Fold Belt, which has a potential 14 trillion cubic feet of gas. “Everything we do seems to be getting better,” Andersen said. “Offshore will provide revenues, but the exponential benefits of an onshore modern oil and gas industry will provide multi-generational change to that country.”

Netherland, Sewell & Associates is due to provide an annual update of ReconAfrica’s prospective resources for both its play types by the end of July.

