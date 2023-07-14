Tullow starts up Jubilee South East in major milestone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Tullow starts up Jubilee South East in major milestone

The Jubilee field averaged 80,800 bpd in the fourth quarter of 2022. It fell in the first quarter of reduced water injection. Kosmos Energy reported previously that JSE would increase Jubilee to more than 110,000 bpd by the end of 2023.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
14/07/2023, 7:55 am Updated: 14/07/2023, 7:55 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by MODECAerial view of an FPSO on dark blue water
Picture shows; The Kwame Nkrumah FPSO. The Jubilee field, offshore Ghana. Supplied by MODEC Date; 28/06/2017

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) has started up Jubilee South East (JSE), offshore Ghana. This sets the stage for the Jubilee project to reach more than 100,000 barrels per day of production.

One JSE production well is now online with a second expected onstream this month. A third production well, and a water injection well, are expected to start later this year.

Operator Tullow’s CEO, Rahul Dhir, said the start up at Jubilee South East was a “significant milestone” for the company and the country. “Through our strong project management and operating capability, we have delivered a complex offshore development which is one of the key catalysts to unlock value for our business.”

The project will allow the company to achieve “material deleveraging as we continue our transition into a low-debt business with the financial flexibility to pursue value accretive opportunities”.

Map of Jubilee field, off Ghana © Supplied by Tullow Oil
<br />Picture shows; Jubilee field, offshore Ghana . NA. Supplied by Tullow Oil Date; Unknown

Tullow said the consortium had invested around $1 billion in the JSE project over the last three years. Local companies carried out the majority of the offshore infrastructure work, it said. More than 90% of the workforce was local.

On the rise

The Jubilee field averaged 80,800 bpd in the fourth quarter of 2022. It fell in the first quarter of reduced water injection. Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) reported previously that JSE would increase Jubilee to more than 110,000 bpd by the end of 2023.

The start up won approval from the government. Minister of Energy Matthew Opoku Prempeh said the ministry was “delighted” with the start.

“The approval of the Greater Jubilee Full Field Development Plan by the Ministry in October 2017 paved the way for investment in the development of the JSE project, which has now culminated in the delivery of the First Oil from the JSE area. The government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will continue to work with all our strategic partners with a view to leveraging our God-given resources for the ultimate benefit of our people.”

Ghana National Petroleum Corp. (GNPC) and PetroSA also have stakes in the field.

A ceremony to mark the start up will be held in the third quarter of the year.

Inflection point

Kosmos said the group would maintain production at the project over the next few years through an infill drilling programme. There are “multiple” such locations, with the partnership working on high grading these.

Kosmos chairman and CEO Andy Inglis said JSE was the first of three major growth projects for the US-based company.

“This catalyst represents the inflection point of rising production and lower capital that we expect will flow through 2H23 into 2024. We believe Jubilee has the potential to deliver in excess of a billion barrels of oil equivalent gross, generating material value for the people of Ghana, the partnership and our investors.”

Tullow drilled two of the three wells at the end of 2022, with the third in January 2023. Kosmos said the results from the wells were above expectations and they had penetrated additional reservoirs.

There were signs the primary horizons connect to the main Jubilee field. This should support higher recovery from the field in the future.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts