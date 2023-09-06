Sonangol returns to Kwanza onshore after 27 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Sonangol returns to Kwanza onshore after 27 years

“This proves that we are indeed committed to getting the oil sector working, at all levels,” said Jerónimo.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
06/09/2023, 2:26 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by ANPGA delegation visits the Tobias-13 well site, where Sonangol has returned to the onshore for the first time since 1996
Sonangol has spudded its first well onshore in the Kwanza Basin, picking up on an area last active in 1996. Picture shows; Delegation inspects the Tobias-13 well, under way in Quissama. . Angola. Supplied by ANPG Date; 01/09/2023

Sonangol has spudded its first well onshore in the Kwanza Basin, picking up on an area last drilled in 1996.

Agência Nacional de Petróleo, Gás e Biocombustíveis (ANPG) reported Sonangol had begun drilling on the Tobias-13 on September 1. The company is drilling the well in Block KON11, in Quissama.

Sonangol will drill the well to a depth of 700-800 metres, ANPG said, targeting a resource of 66 million barrels, according to the oil ministry. The company is the operator of the block with a 30% stake.

© Supplied by ANPG
Supplied by ANPG Date; 01/09/2023

Brite’s Oil and Gas has 25%, Grupo Simples has 20%, Atlas Petroleum Exploration 20% and Omega Risk Solutions 5%.

Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas Diamantino Azevedo attended the launch of work. Also present was ANPG head Paulino Jerónimo, Sonangol president Sebastião Gaspar Martins and the communal administrator of Cabo Ledo Clementina Palma.

ANPG described the spud as an “important milestone” with the resumption of work onshore in the Kwanza Basin. “This proves that we are indeed committed to getting the oil sector working, at all levels,” said Jerónimo.

Sonangol E&P CEO Ricardo Van Deste said the well would test the potential in the Tobias field. He went on to say that results from the well would drive the development concept for the field.

Early production

Angola awarded Block KON11 in 2020. AIM-listed Corcel, which owns a 90% stake in Atlas Petroleum, says the plan is to use modern drilling and completion technology – potentially including horizontal drilling – to increase the oil in place.

Tobias produced 29mn barrels of oil, peaking at 17,500 barrels per day. Corcel estimates unproduced contingent oil at the field to be 65mn barrels. Of this amount, it would claim net resources of 11.7mn barrels.

The field could begin producing late in the second quarter of 2024, Corcel said. It also noted plans to acquire seismic in KON12 and KON16. It could drill the former, home of the Galinda redevelopment, in the fourth quarter of 2024.

“We are working in almost all inland basins where there is potential for the existence of hydrocarbons,” said Minister Azevedo.

Angola is in the process of offering 12 onshore blocks to partners, with a licence round closing at the end of this month. ANPG is offering four blocks in the Lower Congo Basin and eight in the Kwanza: KON1, KON3, KON7, KON10, KON13, KON14, KON15 and KON19.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts