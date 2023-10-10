San Leon scores major funding support from US lender

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

San Leon scores major funding support from US lender

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
10/10/2023, 7:42 am
San Leon continued to experience problems in exporting oil in Nigeria, with downtime and pipeline losses reducing OML 18's exports.

San Leon Energy has secured a $187 million investment from Tri Ri Asset Management, allowing it to become the largest shareholder in Energy Link Infrastructure (ELI).

San Leon will buy a 55% stake in ELI.

CEO Oisin Fanning said the last few months had been difficult for the company, and others. “It is testament to the determination and commitment of our team that we have secured one of the largest fundraisings by an AIM oil & gas company in recent years,” he said.

ELI recently commissioned the FSO Akaso, providing a new export route from OML 18. Fanning said commissioning the FSO was a “game changer, not only for OML 18 but for the entire industry in that region. We are confident that the FSO and the ACOES pipeline will be a significantly profitable and cash-generative project from which San Leon expects substantial upside.”

Tri Ri CIO Asad Ali said the investment would be the start of a long-term relationship between the two.

“We believe that the scale of OML 18 and the efficiencies that ELI’s new infrastructure will bring represents a very exciting opportunity for us and all investors in San Leon.”

Financial plans

The investor will provide a $125mn convertible secured loan to San Leon, which it will draw down immediately. It will also spend $16mn on 44.99mn shares this month, this is around 10% of the company. There is another potential $46mn on 62.5mn warrants.

The loan has a term of three years and San Leon will pay a fixed 7.5% interest per year. This amount, $28.125mn, has already been deducted from the principal. San Leon will also pay a $7.5mn fee to advisors.

As a result, San Leon has net proceeds of $89.375mn.

Tri Ri has the right to convert $70mn of the principal into a 33.3% stake in San Leon ELI, the subsidiary which owns the ELI stake. The remaining $55mn can be converted into 90mn shares in San Leon.

Tri Ri will also receive 50% of any dividends from ELI for 15 years.

San Leon’s largest shareholder, Toscafund Asset Management with a 75% stake, has said it backs the Tri Ri financing and will vote for it at the planned EGM.

San Leon will use some of the cash from Tri Ri to pay down a $5mn loan from Toscafund, which has a 10% rate. It also has various other outstanding loans, worth around $15mn.

ELI is “heavily indebted” and San Leon must take steps to provide capital immediately.

San Leon also said it would appoint a new joint broker, Fortified Securities, which had introduced Tri Ri to the company.

