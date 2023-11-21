Shell strikes find offshore Egypt with Stena Forth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Shell strikes find offshore Egypt with Stena Forth

It bolsters “our growth aspirations and ongoing commitment as a key partner in Egypt’s energy landscape. Successful delivery of our current exploration campaign is part of Shell Egypt’s growth strategy.”
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
21/11/2023, 3:01 pm
The Stena Forth drillship
Shell Egypt has made a discovery at its Mina West well, in Egypt’s Mediterranean Sea.

The company drilled the well with the Stena Forth rig. This is the first of a three-well programme on the North East El-Amriya block.

Shell reported it had drilled the well in 250 metres of water, offshore the Nile Delta.

It confirmed that it had found a gas-bearing reservoir. However, it said more evaluation would be required to determine size and recoverable potential of the find.

Khaled Kacem, vice president and country chair of Shell Egypt, said the find was “an important step forward” for the company. It bolsters “our growth aspirations and ongoing commitment as a key partner in Egypt’s energy landscape. Successful delivery of our current exploration campaign is part of Shell Egypt’s growth strategy.”

Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Co. (KUFPEC) acquired a 40% stake in the North East El-Amriya block, also known as Block 3, in September. Shell has the remaining 60%.

Kacem said Shell and its partners would “continue to work towards safely and efficiently reaching the development phase of the block”.

Shell Egypt began drilling on the block in August. The three-well programme will also include Block 4.

Offshore ambitions

KUFPEC CEO Mohammad Salem Al-Haimer, speaking in September, said the entry into the block was “in line with our 2040 strategy. This new partnership in Block 3 empowers KUFPEC to boost its offshore assets and exploration activities in Egypt.”

Shell acquired a 100% stake in Block 3 under a farm-out agreement with ExxonMobil in May 2022.

Kacem, speaking at the time, said the move “strengthens our portfolio in the offshore and supports our strategy to build a solid gas position in the country. The proximity of this block to our existing assets and other exploration blocks Shell holds in the area will help us accelerate our offshore ambitions.”

The company gained Block 4 in 2020.

