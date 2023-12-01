Capricorn cuts production hopes, ups receivables in Egypt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Capricorn cuts production hopes, ups receivables in Egypt

As of the end of October, outstanding receivables had reached $170mn, of which $139mn was overdue.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
01/12/2023, 7:43 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Capricorn EnergyCapricorn Energy
Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy has cut its projected production for the year and warned of debts it is owed mounting in Egypt.

As of the end of October, Capricorn’s production has averaged 30,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day, of which 45% was oil. It expects to sustain this level to the end of the year.

It had originally guided to output of 32,000-36,000 boepd in 2023.

Capricorn noted said its plans had suffered as a result of timing of projects at Teen and in the BED area. A number of activities, including new wells, could increase production to the end of the year.

Capital expenditure this year is unchanged at $117-127 million for 2023, with operating expenditure of $5-6 per boe.

Egypt must be self funding, the company said. During the period from July to the end of October, it had collected $44mn for its operations.

However, as of the end of October, outstanding receivables had reached $170mn, of which $139mn was overdue.

At its half year results, Capricorn reported receivables had increased from $97mn to $144mn, of which $113mn was overdue.

The company said it was working with Egyptian General Petroleum Corp. (EGPC) and “remains confident in the full collection of the amount outstanding”.

Capricorn will present its full year results for 2023 on March 14, 2024.

Since May, Capricorn has spent £13.98mn on repurchasing 5.02mn of its own shares.

