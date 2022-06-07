Perenco strikes Etinde deal with New Age

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / LNG

Perenco strikes Etinde deal with New Age

Perenco has signed a deal to buy the Etinde stake held by New Age (African Global Energy) for an undisclosed amount, junior partner in the project Bowleven has said.
By Ed Reed
07/06/2022, 9:26 am
Secretive Perenco made no immediate comment on the deal. It has not disclosed the purchase price. A Perenco representative said only that the company was in “exclusive talks”.

New Age is the operator of the Etinde project with a 37.5% stake. Russia’s Lukoil also has a 37.5% stake, while London-listed Bowleven has 25%. Lukoil and Bowleven both have pre-emption rights that they must trigger within the next 30 days.

The deal also requires approval from Cameroon’s government.

Bowleven said that, regardless of the change of operator, it would still be liable to receive a $25 million payment on final investment decision (FID).

In March, Bowleven said it expected the partners would reach FID later this year.

“The prospect of Perenco becoming our partner and operator at the Etinde permit is very positive news. We believe that Perenco’s proven Cameroon oil and gas developments and substantial experience provide an opportunity to accelerate our efforts to secure FID and the associated $25mn payment to Bowleven,” said Bowleven CEO Eli Chahin.

“We look forward to engaging with Perenco and we will update shareholders in relation to Etinde developments in due course.”

Considering options

Etinde has struggled to make progress, with partners raising and dropping a number of project alternatives. The most recent iteration, as of the end of 2021, was for exports via Equatorial Guinea’s facilities. A competent person’s report in 2019 said Etinde held about 1 trillion cubic feet of wet gas in place.

Both governments would have to sign off on this plan, as would Marathon Oil and various joint ventures owning facilities on the Punta Europa complex, on Bioko Island.

Perenco has a floating LNG facility in Cameroon, offshore Kribi, around 140 km from Etinde. The Hilli Episeyo began producing in May 2018. It has produced around 5 million tonnes thus far.

The Etinde partners have discussed the use of the Hilli Episeyo vessel to export gas in the past.

“The most significant hurdle is the distance to the Golar owned vessel and its capacity to process a direct gas feed from Etinde,” said Bowleven in 2019.

