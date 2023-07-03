Eni starts local talks to double Mozambique FLNG

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / LNG

Eni starts local talks to double Mozambique FLNG

Eni acquired its environmental licence for Coral Sul in 2015. The FLNG facility shipped its first cargo in November 2022.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
03/07/2023, 1:06 pm
The last topside module is installed at Eni's Coral Sul FLNG facility, in South Korea, in November 2020

Eni has begun local consultations on the Coral Norte floating LNG (FLNG) project, which would build on its existing Coral Sul facility offshore Mozambique.

Consultec launched a consultation process late last week on the proposed project, which would be based in Area 4 of the Rovuma Basin.

The Coral reservoir holds 17.7 trillion cubic feet of gas, documents on the plan report. As a result, it requires a “multi-phase development strategy”, of which Coral Norte is the next step. The new facility would be about 25 km north of Coral Sul.

Consultec is carrying out the environmental impact assessment (EIA) for Eni. It submitted an initial report to Mozambique’s environment ministry on May 12 of this year. The ministry said Coral Norte would require a full EIA process in a ruling on June 7.

Consultec noted the government’s five-year plan to 2024 highlighted the importance of reducing poverty and creating jobs. The plan referenced the development of hydrocarbons, with Consultec saying the Coral Norte plan was “fully aligned”.

Doubling Coral

Coral Norte would be a replica of Coral Sul, the consultants said. It would involve six production wells and a subsea production system with umibilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) to carry gas to the FLNG vessel. It would be able to produce 3.5 million tonnes per year of LNG, in addition to condensate.

The project would involve logistics and offices at Pemba, with offices in Maputo. In Pemba, the port would require a logistics base and a docking area.

Consultec carried out a public consultation on June 30, in Maputo.

Eni acquired its environmental licence for Coral Sul in 2015. The FLNG facility shipped its first cargo in November 2022. In no time at all, Eni was working on plans for a second unit.

Eni Rovuma Basin is the local unit working on the FLNG plan.

