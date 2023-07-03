Eni starts local talks to double Mozambique FLNG

Eni has begun local consultations on the Coral Norte floating LNG (FLNG) project, which would build on its existing Coral Sul facility offshore Mozambique.

Consultec launched a consultation process late last week on the proposed project, which would be based in Area 4 of the Rovuma Basin.

The Coral reservoir holds 17.7 trillion cubic feet of gas, documents on the plan report. As a result, it requires a “multi-phase development strategy”, of which Coral Norte is the next step. The new facility would be about 25 km north of Coral Sul.

Consultec is carrying out the environmental impact assessment (EIA) for Eni. It submitted an initial report to Mozambique’s environment ministry on May 12 of this year. The ministry said Coral Norte would require a full EIA process in a ruling on June 7.

Consultec noted the government’s five-year plan to 2024 highlighted the importance of reducing poverty and creating jobs. The plan referenced the development of hydrocarbons, with Consultec saying the Coral Norte plan was “fully aligned”.

Doubling Coral

Coral Norte would be a replica of Coral Sul, the consultants said. It would involve six production wells and a subsea production system with umibilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) to carry gas to the FLNG vessel. It would be able to produce 3.5 million tonnes per year of LNG, in addition to condensate.

The project would involve logistics and offices at Pemba, with offices in Maputo. In Pemba, the port would require a logistics base and a docking area.

Consultec carried out a public consultation on June 30, in Maputo.

Eni acquired its environmental licence for Coral Sul in 2015. The FLNG facility shipped its first cargo in November 2022. In no time at all, Eni was working on plans for a second unit.

Eni Rovuma Basin is the local unit working on the FLNG plan.