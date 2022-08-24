Anchorage shortlists four for major Egyptian petrochem plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Petrochemicals

Anchorage shortlists four for major Egyptian petrochem plan

Anchorage Investments has shortlisted Hyundai E&C, Samsung Engineering, Technip Energies and Tecnicas Reunidas to build a petrochemical complex in the Suez Canal Economic Zone.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
24/08/2022, 11:42 am
The Gemini Star oil tanker, owned by Vela International Marine, a subsidiary of Saudi Aramco, offloads into a single buoy mooring at the start of the Sumed pipeline in the Gulf of Suez, near the port of Ain Sukhna, Egypt. Photographer: Dana Smillie/Bloomberg
Egypt’s Anchorage said the Anchor Benitoite project, at the southern end of the canal, was worth $2 billion. It has shortlisted the four contractors for the second phase of the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) tender.

The Egyptian company said the four companies were each experienced in applications around propane dehydrogenation (PDH) and polypropylene.

The winning contractor will carry out a front-end engineering and design (FEED) study. It will then move into EPC work, through to commissioning and the launch of operations.

Anchorage picked the four companies through a “thorough evaluation process”, it said.

Once the successful bidder has completed the FEED work, the builder should complete the project within three years, Anchorage said.

“The international companies that qualified for the second phase are world-class contractors who have proven track records and global experience,” Anchorage founder and managing director Ahmed Moharram said.

“Our selection reflects how Anchorage Investments is keen to make the Anchor Benitoite project a lighthouse project that meets international standards and delivers for investors who are looking to strengthen their presence in Egypt.”

Production plans

Moharram went on to say more than 20 international companies would work on the Anchor Benitoite project. These include foreign financiers and commercial banks.

The Anchor Benitoite plan involves various production units, producing 1.75 million tonnes per year of petrochemical prdoucts and intermediates. Anchorage selected Lummus Technology in May 2021 to provide a technology licence for a 590,000 tpy polypropylene unit.

The company began its hunt for contractors in March this year. Anchorage appointed Duff & Phelps to act as financial advisor in December 2021.

The Anchorage statement went on to note increasing Middle Eastern investment in Egypt. Saudi Arabian companies agreed to invest $7.7bn in Egypt in June, for instance.

