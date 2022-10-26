Seplat seeks pipeline work at troubled OML 53

An error occurred. Please try again.

Seplat Energy has invited companies to tender for pipeline works at its OML 53 asset as it aims to boost oil production.

Seplat, in a tender notice to NipeX, on behalf of the joint venture said it intended to carry out production facilities mechanical modification and pipeline construction.

The Nigerian company is seeking “suitable and reliable companies” with experience in the area to apply for the contract. It expects this will run for three years, with a one year extension.

Seplat will issue the invitation to tender documents to interested and qualified bidders. Bidders will then upload technical and commercial bids for evaluation. The prequalification period closes on November 15.

The work will cover engineering design, pipeline/flowline construction and commissioning services, facility modifications and upgrade, and asset integrity work.

Seplat issued a tender seeking production chemicals for the Jisike and Ohaji fields, on OML 53, in February. This contract was to run for four years, with a potential one-year extension.

The company bought a 40% stake in the licence in 2015, from Chevron for $259 million. National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS) owns the remaining 60%.

Securing barrels

OML 53 produced 3,164 barrels per day of oil net to Seplat in 2021.

Exports halted in February, though, shutting in 1,000 bpd gross from the Jisike field. The route runs to OML 124 and then to the Brass terminal, where illegal bunkering has been a problem.

It continues to export 2,000 bpd from the Ohaji field to the 5,000 bpd Waltersmith refinery.

Seplat had set out plans to drill two appraisal wells on OML 53 this year: OHS KBAM1 and Owu. The original plan had been to drill these in 2021 but the company pushed these back on partner concerns and challenges in rig contracting.

Also planned for this year was debottlenecking of the Jisike flow station and installation of a measuring unit at Ohaji South.