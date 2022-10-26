Seplat seeks pipeline work at troubled OML 53

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Pipelines

Seplat seeks pipeline work at troubled OML 53

Seplat Energy has invited companies to tender for pipeline works at its OML 53 asset as it aims to boost oil production.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
26/10/2022, 9:31 am
© PicasaEquipment in Nigeria
Seplat Petroleum

Seplat Energy has invited companies to tender for pipeline works at its OML 53 asset as it aims to boost oil production.

Seplat, in a tender notice to NipeX, on behalf of the joint venture said it intended to carry out production facilities mechanical modification and pipeline construction.

The Nigerian company is seeking “suitable and reliable companies” with experience in the area to apply for the contract. It expects this will run for three years, with a one year extension.

Seplat will issue the invitation to tender documents to interested and qualified bidders. Bidders will then upload technical and commercial bids for evaluation. The prequalification period closes on November 15.

The work will cover engineering design, pipeline/flowline construction and commissioning services, facility modifications and upgrade, and asset integrity work.

Seplat issued a tender seeking production chemicals for the Jisike and Ohaji fields, on OML 53, in February. This contract was to run for four years, with a potential one-year extension.

The company bought a 40% stake in the licence in 2015, from Chevron for $259 million. National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS) owns the remaining 60%.

Securing barrels

OML 53 produced 3,164 barrels per day of oil net to Seplat in 2021.

Exports halted in February, though, shutting in 1,000 bpd gross from the Jisike field. The route runs to OML 124 and then to the Brass terminal, where illegal bunkering has been a problem.

It continues to export 2,000 bpd from the Ohaji field to the 5,000 bpd Waltersmith refinery.

Seplat had set out plans to drill two appraisal wells on OML 53 this year: OHS KBAM1 and Owu. The original plan had been to drill these in 2021 but the company pushed these back on partner concerns and challenges in rig contracting.

Also planned for this year was debottlenecking of the Jisike flow station and installation of a measuring unit at Ohaji South.

