French court sides with Total over duty of vigilance in Uganda, Tanzania

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / Pipelines

French court sides with Total over duty of vigilance in Uganda, Tanzania

While the court found against them, the six organisations appear determined to continue their legal fight. “We will continue to work harder than ever in the courts and elsewhere”, Kamugisha said.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
28/02/2023, 8:46 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Petroleum AuthorityGroup of people in safety vests look across field
Picture shows; Talks on the Lake Albert project . Uganda. Supplied by Petroleum Authority of Uganda Date; Unknown

A French court has dismissed a duty of vigilance case against TotalEnergies over its activities in East Africa, but without addressing the core issues at the heart of the complaint.

The Paris Civil Court dismissed the case on “controversial procedural grounds”, a statement from Amis de la Terre said.

The judges did not take a position on the NGOs’ complaints about Total in Uganda and Tanzania. Instead, they rules that the claim was inadmissible because of variations between the original notice sent to the defendants and the current claims.

A Total representative acknowledged the decision from the Paris court. The company has “formally established a vigilance plan including the five items provided for by the vigilance law, [which is] sufficiently detailed to not be considered as summary”, she said.

Amis de la Terre, Survie, AFIEGO, CRED, NAPE/Friends of the Earth Uganda and NAVODA filed the case.

The group had not substantially modified the claims, they said, only that they had “clarified their requests and arguments”. They began the case in 2019. A number of courts have heard the arguments, including France’s highest civil court.

To continue

AFIEGO director Dickens Kamugisha said the French decision was a huge disappointment. The “associations and affected communities in Uganda and Tanzania” had placed their hopes in French justice. “The human rights violations and environmental damage continue and are getting worse.”

While the court found against them, the six organisations appear determined to continue their legal fight. “We will continue to work harder than ever in the courts and elsewhere”, Kamugisha said.

Amis de la Terre senior campaigner Juliette Renaud said the French courts had missed an opportunity. They could have “put an end to the multiples violations taking place in Uganda and Tanzania”.

Renaud called for prompt action from the French legal system. “Judicial delays are piling up, and every passing month is wasted time in putting an end to the serious human rights violations caused by Total’s mega-oil project in Uganda and Tanzania, and preventing an environmental and climate disaster from occurring,” she said.

The ruling has not prevented other claims from moving forward citing the duty of vigilance. A group of NGOs have filed a case against BNP Paribas and its continued financing of oil and gas projects. The group includes Amis de la Terre.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts