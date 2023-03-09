FGE warns of reduced Bonny loading on pipeline explosion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Pipelines

FGE warns of reduced Bonny loading on pipeline explosion

The number of spills fell in 2022, in part because of the shut down of exports through the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP). The TNP runs to the Bonny terminal.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
09/03/2023, 4:50 pm
An employee approaches the entrance to the Agbada 2 oil flow station, operated by Shell Petroleum Development Co. (SPDC) in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2015. Photographer: George Osodi/Bloomberg

Loadings from the Bonny terminal will drop to levels seen in the second and third quarters of 2022 following a pipeline fire, FGE consultants have warned.

A fire broke out at the Rumuekpe-Nkpoku trunk line on March 3. Shell noted that the fire started at the point of an illegal connection and that the pipeline was not operational.

“There are confirmed fatalities and investigations are ongoing,” it said. Local reports suggest as many as 12 people have died.

FGE noted that the explosion and fire had “severely impacted” the environment and caused an oil spill. The pipeline can carry 180,000 bpd, with crude coming from OML 60, 61, 58 and 22.

FGE noted that loading data from Bonny showed an increase from 61,000 barrels per day in January to 123,000 bpd scheduled for March. The consultants noted a similar incident in April 2022 in Rivers State, which led to Bonny exports falling to zero for five months.

As a result of the fire, though, FGE said output would fall, “with a strong possibility of following the low forecast for the next four to five months”.

The incident highlights that pipeline security is still low, the consultancy said, “with incidences of theft occurring regularly”.

FGE forecasts Nigerian output to reach 1.4 million bpd this year, before declining at 10% per year on average.

Spillover

Shell published its annual report today. The company noted the challenges of theft, sabotage and illegal refining in the Niger Delta, which drive “most oil spills” in the area, it said. In 2022, illegal activities accounted for 88% of spills of more than 100 kg, it said.

The number of spills fell in 2022, in part because of the shut down of exports through the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP). The TNP runs to the Bonny terminal.

Shell Petroleum Development Co. (SPDC) is working to maintain and replace pipelines and flowlines to reduce spills. It replaced 22 km of line in 2022, the company said.

SPDC also carries out flights, to monitor its pipeline network, and is installing cages on wellheads and CCTV.

