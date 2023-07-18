Nigerian fuel consumption plummets following subsidy removal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Refining

Nigerian fuel consumption plummets following subsidy removal

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
18/07/2023, 7:59 am
Nigeria’s petrol consumption has fallen by around 35% after President Bola Tinubu removed fuel subsidies.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) reported the decrease yesterday. The head of the agency, Ahmed Farouk, was reported as saying daily consumption was now 46.4 million litres, down from 65mn litres when fuel was subsidised.

In comments reported by the Premium Times, Farouk said consumption had hit 71.4mn litres in March.

The executive was holding a meeting with oil marketing companies in Lagos. The aim of the discussion was to “emphasise the importance of private investment in the importation of petrol to meet the nation’s energy demands”.

Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. (NNPC) is no longer the monopoly fuel importer. The NMDPRA CEO said 56 companies had applied – and obtained – licences to import fuel. Of these, 10 have expressed interest in importing this quarter while three have already landed cargo.

The three that have imported products already are AY Ashafa, Prudent Energy and Emadeb.

Farouk encouraged companies to enter the fuel import sector. These can “displace NNPC’s dominance in the market because this market is open for all to compete, and we want to encourage all the marketing companies to come in and continue their normal businesses in this arena”.

NMDPRA is eager to bring in more choice to the sector, local reports quoted him as saying. “We don’t want any dominant player in the market,” he said.

