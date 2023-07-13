Russian oil transfers on the rise in West Africa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Rigs & Vessels

Russian oil transfers on the rise in West Africa

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
13/07/2023, 7:00 am
© BloombergPhotographer: Marcelo del Pozo/Bloomberg
Photographer: Marcelo del Pozo/Bloomberg

West Africa has become an increasingly attractive destination for illicit ship-to-ship transfers, according to data from Windward AI.

The maritime research consultancy said oil exports from Russia are now increasingly being transferred off Lome and Lagos. During 2022, there was an average number of 3.25 transfers, Windward said. In the first half of this year that has increased to 26, up 700%.

From the first quarter of this year to the second, transfers off Lome/Lagos were up 74%.

While data from June is still being processed, the direction is clear. “Data clearly indicates that most oil that has been transferred via a ship-to-ship meeting with a vessel that came from Russia is headed to Africa”, Windward said.

In the second quarter of the year Windward reported another big increase in Malacca, up 200% from the first quarter. Malta, meanwhile, was up 220% on the quarter.

Spain’s Ceuta saw a big fall in the period, down 77% from the first quarter.

Russian exports have stayed largely flat despite the war and sanctions, the research said. However, “the destinations have changed quite drastically”.

Crude oil exports to China, India and the Middle East increased by 94% following the price cap, while falling by only 51% to the US, UK and European Union.

Amid the increase in unregulated ship-to-ship transfers, there is a clear increase in risk. Indonesia has taken steps to tackle problem, arresting an Iranian tanker this week.

The MT Arman 114 was transferring crude to a Cameroonian-flagged tanker when the coast guard approached. The Iranian tanker fled but the Indonesian forces halted it, circulating pictures of a helicopter delivering coast guard officials to the vessel’s deck. The crew were also arrested.

