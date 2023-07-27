Shell seeks Bonga drilling unit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Rigs & Vessels

Shell seeks Bonga drilling unit

It is aiming to award the contract and start the work somewhere between the third quarter of 2025 and the second quarter of 2026.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
27/07/2023, 8:28 am
Photo of Ed Reed
Side view of an FPSO with equipment
Bonga FPSO. Photo by Shell

Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Co. (SNEPCO) has issued an invitation to rig providers for a deepwater mobile drilling unit.

SNEPCO said it would use the rig for “wells construction, maintenance, and abandonment in the Bonga fields”, on OML 118.

It is aiming to award the contract and start the work somewhere between the third quarter of 2025 and the second quarter of 2026.

SNEPCO is the operator of OML 118. Also involved in the licence are Nigerian Agip Oil Co. (NAOC), Total Energies Nigeria and Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria (Deepwater).

The company said it was looking for a self-propelled semi-submersible or drillship, at a minimum sixth generation. It would need to be able to work in 5,000 feet of water and drill to depths of 25,000 feet.

The advert has a closing date of August 14.

SNEPCO and partners renewed the licence on OML 118 in May 2021.

Shell integrated gas and upstream director Zoe Yujnovich met President Bola Tinubu in early July.

The Bonga FPSO hit its 1 billion barrels produced milestone in February this year. The vessel began producing in 2005, around 120 km offshore. There were two additional phases on the field, while a subsea tieback was drilled in 2014 to access the Bonga Northwest field.

Shell has reported that more than 95% of SNEPCO staff are Nigerian.

