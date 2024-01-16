Strohm installs first TCP jumper for TotalEnergies in Nigeria

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Subsea

Strohm installs first TCP jumper for TotalEnergies in Nigeria

The company went on to note that installation followed rigorous testing, resulting in Total qualifying the TCP jumper for permanent subsea applications.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
16/01/2024, 2:33 pm
© Supplied by StrohmStrohm delivers first TCP jumper to TotalEnergies on the Egina field
Strohm has supplied its first thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP) jumper for TotalEnergies in West Africa.

It has commissioned the facility at the Egina field, off Nigeria, in around 1,600 metres of water.

Strohm CEO Martin van Onna welcomed the installation of the first TCP jumper. “This success reaffirms TCP as an ideal deepwater solution and strengthens our leading position in the market.”

Strohm explained it had installed a 5.2” ID, 340 bar design pressure TCP jumper on Egina, supported by a Nigerian subsea services provider. Strohm said the equipment was lightweight, allowing a small vessel to transport and install it. The company mobilised its own personnel offshore to help in the installation work.

The company began using its TCP technology in 2007. It claims using this can reduce the CO2 footprint of pipelines by more than 50%.

Aker Solutions, Chevron Technology Ventures, Evonik Venture Capital, Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures, Shell Ventures, Subsea 7, Sumitomo Corporation, HPE Growth, HydrogenOne Capital Growth, and ING Corporate Investments are Strohm’s shareholders.

Total has also contracted Strohm to provide jumpers to Aker Solutions for work on the Moho Infill project. This is in Congo Brazzaville. Winning the work in mid-2023, Strohm said it would deliver the equipment by the end of the year.

Strohm has also provided TCP jumpers to ExxonMobil in Guyana and to Sinopec’s Addax Petroleum in Nigeria. The company has said it can build 140 km of TCP technology per year.

