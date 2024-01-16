Strohm installs first TCP jumper for TotalEnergies in Nigeria

Strohm has supplied its first thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP) jumper for TotalEnergies in West Africa.

It has commissioned the facility at the Egina field, off Nigeria, in around 1,600 metres of water.

Strohm CEO Martin van Onna welcomed the installation of the first TCP jumper. “This success reaffirms TCP as an ideal deepwater solution and strengthens our leading position in the market.”

The company went on to note that installation followed rigorous testing, resulting in Total qualifying the TCP jumper for permanent subsea applications.

Strohm explained it had installed a 5.2” ID, 340 bar design pressure TCP jumper on Egina, supported by a Nigerian subsea services provider. Strohm said the equipment was lightweight, allowing a small vessel to transport and install it. The company mobilised its own personnel offshore to help in the installation work.

The company began using its TCP technology in 2007. It claims using this can reduce the CO2 footprint of pipelines by more than 50%.

Aker Solutions, Chevron Technology Ventures, Evonik Venture Capital, Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures, Shell Ventures, Subsea 7, Sumitomo Corporation, HPE Growth, HydrogenOne Capital Growth, and ING Corporate Investments are Strohm’s shareholders.

Total has also contracted Strohm to provide jumpers to Aker Solutions for work on the Moho Infill project. This is in Congo Brazzaville. Winning the work in mid-2023, Strohm said it would deliver the equipment by the end of the year.

Strohm has also provided TCP jumpers to ExxonMobil in Guyana and to Sinopec’s Addax Petroleum in Nigeria. The company has said it can build 140 km of TCP technology per year.